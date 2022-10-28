READING – After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the Reading Symphony Orchestra invites patrons and audience members of all ages to join in “Celebrating Beethoven” at a free and fantastic Concert Experience on Sunday, November 6, at 3:30 PM. This inspiring Concert Experience will be performed at the William E. Endslow Performing Arts Center in Reading Memorial High School (62 Oakland Rd., Reading). Join friends and neighbors in appreciating being back together in community.
The program opens with the memorable “Summon the Heroes” by local composer John Williams. Famously used as the theme of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, it will bring us back with the sense of familiarity, joy, and appreciation for those who have persevered as heroes throughout the past 2½ years. The unmistakable crash of the cymbals marks the poignant and triumphant return to live performance.
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto will feature special soloist Susanna Ogata. Susanna is renowned locally and performs regularly as the Assistant Concertmaster for the Handel and Haydn Society. She also released the critically acclaimed “The Beethoven Project” with fortepianist Ian Watson playing period instruments. Ogata will share the stage with her husband, RSO Conductor and Music Director George Ogata.
Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 will complete the performance. This stunning orchestral piece, which was among his own favorites, is boisterous and intense. The four movements bring a feeling of spontaneity and mark the return of the orchestra as it continues in its 88th season.
The RSO will continue its tradition of providing unique concert experiences. Conductor and Music Director George Ogata explains, “This Concert Experience brings our community back together with the perseverance and togetherness that has helped each of us through the pandemic.”
With generous contributions by local businesses and supporters, all concert experience tickets are complimentary for this performance. Donations are greatly appreciated.
For the safety of performers and audience members, masks are strongly encouraged at the event. All performers are vaccinated and will wear masks whenever possible throughout the performance.
Local representatives abound in the RSO. The RSO includes members from many towns, including Reading, Wakefield, Lynnfield, Stoneham, Melrose, North Reading, Andover, Chelmsford, and Methuen. The RSO itself has a very rich history since 1931 as a successful community non-profit orchestra. As RSO leads the Orchestra 3.0 revolution, it continues to welcome local involvement in many ways, including performers, leaders, contributors, and donors.
This performance will be recorded by Reading Community TV and later broadcast on various local cable access stations and their related sites. More information is available at www.readingsymphony
