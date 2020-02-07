READING – Continuing its historic investment in climate change resiliency, the Baker-Polito Administration yesterday announced $11.6 million in grants to cities and towns through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program.
The Town of Reading, one of 38 communities to obtain funding to complete the MVP planning process, will receive $21,000 in the municipal vulnerability preparedness program.
The popular grant and designation program, which was created in 2017 as part of Governor Baker’s Executive Order 569, provides communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change. With these grants, 82% of Massachusetts cities and towns are now enrolled in the MVP program.
“Our administration is committed to working with local communities to build long-term resilience for critical infrastructure and ensure they have the resources they need to prepare for the challenge of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The MVP program is providing a glimpse at the monumental scale of this challenge, which is why I filed the ResilientMA legislation, which would provide a new and sustained funding source for climate resilience projects.”
“The MVP Program pairs local leadership and knowledge with a significant investment of resources and funding from the Administration to address ongoing climate change impacts like sea level rise, inland flooding, storms, and extreme temperatures,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We are proud that 82 percent of municipalities across the Commonwealth are partnering with us through this program, and that these awards will ensure all communities across the state can begin making investments in strategies that protect residents and natural resources, and contribute to strong economic growth and innovation throughout the state.”
Over $1 million in MVP Planning Grants were awarded to 38 cities and towns to pursue a community-led planning process to identify vulnerabilities to climate change and priority actions. Results of the workshops and planning efforts inform existing local plans, grant applications, and policies. When complete, these municipalities will be eligible for MVP Action Grants to implement priority on-the-ground projects.
Over $10.5 million in MVP Action Grants were awarded to 52 cities, towns or regional partnerships to implement projects that build local resilience to climate change in the Commonwealth’s third round of MVP Action Grant funding. Projects are focused on proactive strategies to address climate change impacts and may include retrofitting and adapting infrastructure, detailed vulnerability assessments or design and engineering studies, stormwater upgrades, dam retrofits and removals, culvert upgrades, drought mitigation, actions to protect environmental justice communities and improve public health, energy resilience, mosquito control initiatives, and implementing nature-based solutions such as wetland restoration and floodplain protection.
