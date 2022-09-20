READING - The return of the town’s children to the classroom has thus far had a negligible impact on Reading’s COVID-19 metrics, according to the latest state data.
Based upon a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Reading recorded fewer than 25 total new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. That weekly case total, recorded as public school students began their second week of classes, marks a slight decrease from the week prior, when 27 town residents tested positive for the viral illness.
The case infection trends are of significance, since public health officials say the virus’ three-to-10 day incubation period means that newer outbreaks take up to two weeks to take hold in a public setting.
With Reading’s school children now just shy of two weeks into the new school year, DPH’s latest report suggests that the town will not see a spike in new school-related infections.
Based on the latest report, Reading’s case incidence rate, a metric that contrasts new infections over a two-week period to population size, dropped as of Sept. 10 from 14.6 to 13.7.
Meanwhile, Reading’s positivity rate increased ever-so-slightly from 8.08 to 8.31 percent. At the start of August, Reading had the unfortunate distinction of carrying on the region’s highest positivity rates, which the indicator being pegged at 10.75 percent as of July 30.
However, positivity rates have since dropped below the double-digits and hovered at around 8 percent for the past three weeks. With Wakefield, Stoneham Wilmington, and Tewksbury all posting higher positivity rates than Reading, Woburn with a 6.11 percent rate is the only abutting community with a substantially lower indicator.
In 2022, the highest positivity rate reached in Reading was recorded on May 14, when the indicator was pegged at a little over 13 percent. Reading’s peak 57 case incidence rate in 2022 was also reported in May.
The highest incidence rate ever in Reading was recorded on Jan. 15, when the indicator was calculated at 220.4. The town also recorded at record high 19.14 percent positivity rate at the outset of this year.
According to DPH officials, a total of 6,156 Reading residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first crossed into the town in the spring of 2020.
