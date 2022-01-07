Baovy Phan is a spontaneous, passionate, curious, and kind member of the RMHS community. To her classmates, Baovy is known for work ethic and dedication to whatever she is doing. No matter what the task might be, Baovy will always give a solid effort. She is also someone who works well with others. In fact, some of her favorite memories from high school are the times she spent with friends to study for tests, working on homework, or collaborating on projects.
At RMHS, Baovy has participated in a few different extracurricular activities. She plays for the Varsity Tennis team in the Spring as one half of a doubles pair. As a member of the team, she won the Golden Racquet Award for Leadership and Team Spirit. One activity Baovy is very involved with and passionate about is choir. In addition to the regular RMHS choir, Baovy has been recognized for her dedication to choir and sings for numerous select choirs. These are not open to everyone, and require an invitation to be a member. She is a member of the Select Choir, Senior Districts Choir, All-States Choir, and the All-Eastern Choir. On top of all that, Baovy is a soloist in the Select Choir. Her accomplishments in choir garnered her a spot in 2020 All-States Choir Festival, along with hundreds of other extremely talented singers from around the state. Baovy described the event, which took place at Boston Symphony Hall, as exhilarating and as one of her favorite moments from high school.
Baovy has challenged herself academically during her time at RMHS by taking difficult classes and doing well in them. This year she is taking Advanced Placement Chemistry, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Spanish, Honors Poetry, and Honors Film and Literature. This course load can be extremely demanding and challenging for any student to handle. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be up to this challenge. Only a few students could handle it. Baovy is one of those students.
Baovy cares deeply about giving back to her community. She is the founder and President of RMHS Cards4Kindness. This club organizes card drives to spread positivity to Senior Citizens, hospital patients, and RMHS teachers, among others. Students in the club will make cards with positive, uplifting messages to send out to those in need. In the past, drives have been organized in support of doctors, nurses, and frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Baovy is also President of Reading Kids Connect. This organization was set up to connect young kids in Reading with RMHS or college aged students. These student mentors provide academic and social support to their mentees. One objective of Reading Kids Connect is to, “Give young adults a way to take on additional responsibilities while bettering their community.” The organization was created during the Covid-19 pandemic to help kids deal with the rapidly changing world around them. In addition to these leadership roles and community service projects, Baovy has also worked as a Physics tutor. As a result of her hard work, Baovy was recognized with the Mount Holyoke College Book Award for Community Service.
Some teachers that left an impact on Baovy are Mrs. Mooney, Mrs. Lombardo, Mr. Cate, and Mrs. DiStaula. One of Baovy’s favorite teachers she had during her time at RMHS is Mr. Albright. Mr. Albright, who teaches Biology, is known for his unique style of teaching. He teaches with a “flipped classroom” approach, which means students spend more time learning independently. Baovy really liked this approach to teaching because it gave students more flexibility in their learning. Baovy would like to thank two teachers at RMHS. She said, “I’d like to thank Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Albright for always being there to support and motivate me when I feel alone.”
In her free time, Baovy loves hanging out with friends, baking, playing ukulele, or watching Grey’s Anatomy. She also spends time working at Market Basket, a job she has held for three years. Her favorite food is dumplings and her favorite restaurant is Bonchon. Baovy’s favorite musical artist is Taylor Swift. Her favorite quote is “You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.” – Robin Williams.
After graduating, Baovy hopes to study Biology and follow a pre-med track. At the moment she is unsure of where she will be studying in the fall, but with college applications mostly over, Baovy, and other students from the class of ‘22 will anxiously await their decisions.
Baovy lives on Lowell Street.
