READING - Town Manager Fidel Maltez recently reassured skeptical Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) members of his intent to forge ahead with future phases of the Birch Meadow Park improvement plan.
During their latest gathering in Town Hall’s hearing room, CPDC member John Weston and others, frustrated the phase one plans will not cover the removal of utility lighting poles from the park’s softball field, questioned whether the community would ever address the safety issue.
Responding to a question originally posed by CPDC Associate member Anthony D’Arezzo, representatives from project manager Activas explained that a series of walkway lights - to be installed along a new “spine” pathway that borders the softball field - will include the wiring needed to facilitate the future removal of poles.
However, due to funding limitations, the town is unable to move ahead with removing the old lighting system.
“It holds some critical electrical components and in order to move [the old pole that now sits in part of the future walkway], we would basically have to redo everything around the softball field,” explained Activas architect Mark Novak.
“We did add to the distribution panel for all the walkway lights [the wiring needed to] do over the softball field. But that money isn’t in the budget right now,” he added.
Weston, pointing out that it took the community nearly 15 years to appropriate the first $1.5 million in project funding, lamented the fact that various upgrades to the softball fields are not planned until the third and final phase of the project.
“The softball part of the plan…that’s the third and final phase. It’s taken 15 years to get the pavement done for Imagination Station, and it took a pandemic and federal funds to get there,” said the CPDC member, referencing the town’s use of American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) money to foot the bill for Phase 1 of the Birch Meadow Park project.
Responding to that glum outlook, Maltez, who sat in on the latest hearing through a virtual connection, reminded the local officials that Reading’s long-term capital budget includes plans to allocate $2.5 million towards Birch Meadow in FY’25.
According to the town manager, the use of ARPA funding to break ground on the highly anticipated project in no way alters that plan.
“I’ve seen a lot of momentum on this project. In terms of the future, we have a master plan that we are going to ask the community to prioritize,” Maltez assured the board. “It is the administration’s full intention to proceed with that second phase in FY’25 to the tune of $2.5 million.”
As previously reported in The Reading Chronicle, the CPDC, after spending about two months reviewing the phase one proposal, ultimately voted unanimously to issue a minor site plan approval decision for the phase 1 improvements.
The park overhaul will replace “Imagination Station’s” gravel lot with a new parking lot containing 55 spaces.
The project also involves the creation of a “walking spine” that will provide new pedestrian connectivity between the varsity softball field, nearby tennis courts, and the adjoining athletic fields at Reading Memorial High School (RMHS).
A new recreation building, which includes public restrooms, storage space, and an attached outdoor pavilion, will also be constructed between the park’s so-called Turf II field and Morton Field.
In response to a query from CPDC member Pamela Adrian, Activas designer Stephen Crisafulli confirmed the lighting poles by the softball field are wrapped with protective matting to prevent injuries to players who may accidentally run into them.
Maltez and Genevieve Fiorente, the recreation department’s community services director, later suggested that the fixes to the softball field could potentially moved to the second phase, should there be widespread community support for changes.
“If this is really a priority, we need to rally the community around it,” the town manager said.
“What we will do in Phase 2 is come together again and talk about our priorities. Recreation will lead a community engagement piece again,” Fiorente later commented.
