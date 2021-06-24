By BOB HOLMES
READING – In a story in last Thursday’s Chronicle on racial justice and equity in Reading, Philmore Phillip incorrectly stated that “the Parker Middle School is named after Nathan Parker, a slave owner.”
The Reading school is named after Walter S. Parker, a longtime educator and a distant relative of Nathan. That’s according to Ginny Blodgett, one of the contributors to “At Wood End” and author of “Images of America: Reading,” along with her husband Everett.
Walter Parker was born in 1846 and Blodgett said Tuesday she believes he was second cousin, five times removed from Nathan. Nathan was born in 1719.
Nathan owned Cole, a 27-year-old slave and his life was detailed in a story by RMHS history teachers Megan Howie and Kara Gleason in the Chronicle in 2018. According to the story, he ran away in August of 1765 and there is no evidence Cole was ever returned to Nathan.
As detailed in “At Wood End,” Walter Parker was a dedicated educator who volunteered to serve in the Civil War and fight against slavery two days before his 18th birthday. In 1894 he was appointed Superintendent of the Boston Public Schools. He served on the Reading School Committee, with some interruptions, for more than 46 years. He was also on the Board of Library Trustees and served a term in the state legislature. He died in 1931 at the age of 84.
“I believe I misinterpreted the information that was presented to me,” said Phillip Tuesday. Phillip based his statement on the articles done by Howie and Gleason. “Nevertheless, the conversation shouldn’t change about the fact that the name of the Joshua Eaton Elementary School should be changed.
“Why is such a big issue to change the name? Why the 10-foot pole? Why not a handshake or a hug of embracement to understand how this may affect other people of color, particularly Reading METCO students such as myself?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.