In her time at RMHS, along with her time within the town's community, Brooke has made a wide impact on and off the many courts and fields she’s played on. To the girls she plays alongside, Brooke embodies a dedicated, approachable, and talented teammate, always cheering others on and keeping the atmosphere encouraging and enjoyable. Her teammates would describe her as “supportive, helpful, committed, and an overall open and enthusiastic teammate as well as person.” She keeps a balance between schoolwork and sports by staying focused during her classes, while also cherishing the many memories she’s made with her close knit group of friends, along with her teammates.
Brooke will also cherish the times spent with her friends and the happy memories they’ve made in the past four years. Her favorite memories are simply the times spent laughing and enjoying the time spent with people in any way. She’ll forever remember the memorable moments made at lunch and in the library with her friends when recalling her high school years.
Brooke has shown throughout her course load that she continues to challenge herself with intriguing and difficult classes. This year she's enrolled in Marketing, Honors Psychology, Honors Film and Literature, Intro to Calculus, Horror and Fear, Environmental Ecology, and Honors Spanish 5. Classes that have distinctively stood out in the past were Honors Spanish, English, Intro to Business, and Marketing,
In the next few months, Brooke plans on applying to different colleges around the New England area. She is looking forward to the possibility of majoring in Marketing with a field of interest in business, something that she excels in as much as she's passionate about.
When she's not volunteering, playing or practicing her sports, or studying for school, Brooke enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. Some of her favorites include the actor Nick Jonas, the movie Kicking and Screaming, and the restaurant Carabbas. Her favorite quote is “It’s the only life you got so you gotta live it big time.” - Members of Big Time Rush.
Upon reflection on her last three years at RMHS, Brooke shares that her favorite memories stem from her time spent on the different sports teams she participated in. Each year, Brooke plays volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring, adding to the success of both teams.
Brooke continues to dedicate her time over the years to succeeding and establishing such a positive atmosphere for the clubs and sports she's been a part of. Brooke has played both volleyball and softball since her freshman year and thanks her coaches and teammates for persevering and making it such a unique and memorable experience. She’ll continue to add a positive perspective to both teams this year as well. Brooke also has volunteered at many softball and volleyball camps. She shares that it's really rewarding seeing the younger kids grow and improve, as well as come to share a love for both sports.
“My most exciting moment was when I made the volleyball team freshman year after they made a bunch of cuts. It was a very stressful process and I was so happy that I got on the team,” she shares.
Brooke has also been a member of the Spanish Club for two years, bettering her knowledge of the culture and language. She also enjoys her time working at Russell Farms in Woburn with her friends.
Brooke shares that all of her teachers at RMHS have had in one way or another, an impact on her learning and high school experience. She would like to specifically thank her freshman year Spanish teacher, Mr. Binaghi, for forging such a deep love for learning and the language so early on. She would like to thank him for also pushing her to be the best version of herself in and out of his classroom with his wisdom and desire to see his students succeed.
“The teacher who has had the biggest influence on my high school development is Mr. Binaghi. He was my Spanish teacher for my freshman and Junior year. He taught me a lot and even though the class was hard I pushed through it. He taught me many life lessons that I will remember forever,” Brooke shares.
Brooke would also like to thank her friends and family for influencing her to be the best version of herself as well. She would like to personally thank her parents and sister for loving and supporting her unconditionally in anything and everything she does.
“I would like to thank my parents because they have always pushed me to be my best self and have helped me become the person I am today. They are always there for me. Thank you to my family and friends for always encouraging me to be my best self. I couldn’t have done it without you.”
Brooke resides at 50 Victoria Ave in Reading with her mom, Diane, her dad, Michael, and younger sister, Nicole (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.