For the past four years, James Kiikka has immersed and devoted his time to his academics and the many clubs he’s a part of at Reading Memorial High School, getting leadership roles and grades that are well deserved.
He’s a friendly face in the Reading community, whose passions include instruments, engineering, and spending quality time with his friends and family.
James looks forward to pursuing his love for STEM next fall as he’s enrolled at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He’s excited for the opportunities that will arise from his time spent at the school as he’s majoring in an area that interests him the most, Mechanical Engineering.
He shares that some of his most memorable and exciting moments from the past few years stem from his time at RMHS, forging many lifelong friendships through the different classes and extracurriculars he’s been involved in. On his most exciting moment during his time spent at the high school, James shares that these times spanned from when he learned that he made it into RMHS’s Gold Medal Jazz Band his sophomore year, to when he was also given the honor of 1st Trumpet. He shares that what he’ll remember most from high school is the friendships, and how grateful he is for the great friendships he’s created, but more specifically the ones he’s made through the band program. He’ll always remember the specific and special people and their styles of playing, thinking, and being and how it has affected him as a band member, and person as well.
His dedication to his teams and clubs he’s involved in at the RMHS is shown throughout the many club titles he’s held. He’s the Treasurer of the Marching Band, as well as the Lead Trumpet of the Marching Band. He’s also the President of the Recorder Club, a club he co-founded last year. James is also a part of the Marching Band at the high school and loves the times spent with his fellow marching band members.
He’s made a significant impact on our high schools curriculum as he spends many extra hours bettering his studies, which definitely don't go unnoticed as he’s won many awards along the way.
In his Junior Year he won the RIT Computing Award - Book Award. He shares that he held an impressive grade of an A+ in one of the hardest classes our high school has to offer, AP Physics C. He was also able to 3D print the Batmobile his freshman year in his Intro to Engineering Design. He was able to CAD the 1966 Batmobile, which Mr. Hatton let him keep his sophomore year.
James also spends a lot of his time bettering our community through his many service hours spent around our town. Every year for the past four years, he has taken part in various parades for our town and Boston, including the Memorial Day parade, Columbus Day parade in the North End, Halloween parade in Woburn and the Santa Claus Parade in Haverhill.
He’s also played the song Taps at many different events. He’s also done this at the Veterans day assemblies at Joshua Eaton and has been the lead player for the ceremonies in Town Square.
In his free time James could be seen doing a number of activities, one specifically being solving extra physics and math problems. He also enjoys to build with LEGO, reading, and CAD (Computer Aided Design). James also could be seen composing, arranging, and playing music on his Trumpet, Piano, Ukulele, flute or his recorder. James also likes playing croquet, bocce ball and ping-pong.
Some of his favorite things include the Star Wars franchise and the many actors and quotes included within the movies such as Ewan McGregor, Kit Fisto, and “It’s all Obi-Wan’s fault.” - Anakin, Episode II. He could be seen eating at Christopher's in Reading, or The Moraccan Restaurant in Epcot, and ordering Key Lime Pie, his favorite dessert. James also likes the quote from Mark Twain: “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.”
He also enjoys listening to popular jazz artist, Clifford Brown.
Throughout his time at RMHS, James has consistently challenged himself through his academics. He’s taken AP Statistics, Symphonic Band, Intro to Engineering Design, as well as Jazz Band since his sophomore year. This year he was enrolled in Jazz Band, 1st Trumpet, AP Physics C, AP BC Calculus, IS Engineering, which is an independent study in which he creates mechanical designs with fellow RMHS Senior, Nico Ucci. They’ve been collaborating with Mr. Hatton, on an RC Kayak. They did all the research and panning with CAD (Computer Aided Design). Had they not been halted by the school closure, the kayak would have been 3D printed and built, so that it may have been tested on the waters of Lake Quannapowitt.
When reflecting on his time at RMHS, James shares the people who've had the biggest impact on his life, personally as well as academically. To his classmates, he thanks the many laughs they’ve shared in and out of his classes. To his family, he thanks them for their eternal love and support. As well as the many teachers he’s had throughout his time at RMHS, he thanks them for their everlasting inspiration and knowledge.
“Thanks friends and family! Thank you very much. Thanks mom for everything you’ve done for me and everything you’ve been to me; parent, guide, comedian, friend.”
As his time at RMHS has come to an end, James finds it easy to reflect on the teachers that have made a constant effort to see him succeed.
He would like to thank his teachers by saying, “Mr. Hatton in my Intro to Engineering Design Class, just a cool dude. In Sr. Binaghi’s Spanish IV Class, we developed an understanding and shared many ideas. He respected me and I respected him. My skills and outlook on other cultures have evolved greatly because of him. Mrs. Lynch’s Honors British Literature class was where I embraced my recorder playing and became more extroverted. When there were songs or poems, I would be the backing track.”
“Mr. Mulligan’s Jazz Band introduced me to so many great people who play music, and all of them are some of my closest friends,” James shares.
James resides in Reading with his parents, Debbi and Craig.
