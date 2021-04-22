READING – As anyone who owns an older home can attest, sometimes things just break.
That was the story described by Town Manager Bob LeLacheur Tuesday night as he detailed damage from a broken water pipe at Town Hall on April 10. An old valve broke in the third floor women’s restroom on Friday night. LeLacheur described the valve as roughly ¼ of an inch in diameter. But the ensuing drip, drip, drip might as well have been a tidal wave given the timing. It was the worst place (third floor) at the worst time (Friday night), with Town Hall empty on the weekend.
But luckily for the 103-year-old building, LeLacheur needed something in Town Hall and stopped by
Saturday morning.
“One would not suppose that would have a lot of water,” said LeLacheur. “It went on unchecked for about 10 hours until I happened to come in Saturday morning. It was on the third floor and it just decimated everything underneath.”
There was ceiling damage, electrical damage, and wall damage. As LeLacheur said, “Good thing to have insurance.”
He estimated that the damaged offices are out of commission until possibly July. There was one positive according to LeLacheur. He’s learned of a new technology. It’s a “gadget” that will send you a message when your building is using too much water.
“It could have been far worse if had been three days’ worth,” said LeLacheur. “It’s a 100-year-old building. I guess these things happen.”
LeLacheur’s Town manager report was just one of many items the new-look Select Board dealt with Tuesday.
Board of Health chair Rick Lopez got things started with his Covid report. By the numbers, Reading has 68 active cases, a number he said was fairly stable from the previous week. He said 15-18 cases are school related and most are connected to activities outside of school. He said the town has provided 869 vaccinations and 77 percent of those over 75-years-old are fully vaccinated. He added that as many as 229 students at the high school have had at least one vaccination. He concluded by saying the town is looking at increasing activities at the Pleasant Street
Center.
LeLacheur added that the Burbank ice rink is targeting June 1 to reopen. He also applauded the town’s vaccination numbers.
“It really says a lot about the public safety and health staff,” said LeLacheur. “They’ve done a great job. Certainly, it speaks well of the residents reaching out to the bigger clinics but we’ve also had a pretty successful home visitation series of clinics.”
LeLacheur said he found out that the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were being pulled from use from watching television, and about 15 minutes before the EMTs were packing up supplies to start another homebound clinic that day.
The Auburn Street water tower wasn’t on the agenda but LeLacheur updated the board on the progress of plans to replace the 50-year-old structure. Three Requests For Proposals (RFPs) will be issued, beginning with the temporary cell tower on Wednesday. LeLacheur said he would share the 30-35 page document with the abutters. That will be followed by an RFP for the water tank itself and is expected in early May. The final RFP is planned for June and would be for cell carriers to come back on the water tank when it’s finished.
The board approved the transfer of 12.8 acres of land off Haverhill Street, in the area of the Timberneck Swamp Conservation area.
“This transfer of land to the Conservation Commission for Open Space will add an important piece of land to Timberneck Swamp Conservation Area,” said Conservation Commission Administrator Chuck Tirone in a letter to LeLacheur and repeated to the board Tuesday. “Most important it would preserve and make available to the public a parcel of open space land and add to the Town’s open space inventory.”
The land was owned by Mark Hall of Chimney Hill Real Estate and LeLacheur and several board members praised Hall for donating the land to the town.
The Town’s Human Resources Director Sean Donahue appeared before the board to provide an update to changes to the town’s personnel policies. It’s been a challenging year for the HR staff dealing with a pandemic and Donahue said, “we’re not out of the woods yet.”
Changing regulations, customer service challenges, employee engagement and training, along with unprecedented workloads are just a few of the things the three-member department have been dealing with. A 12-member Personnel Policy Revision Committee is working on updating the current policy, which was put in place in 2009. The goal is to have it ready for a public hearing before the Select Board in July.
“You can’t even imagine how difficult HR has been over the past year,” said LeLacheur.
Maybe you’ve already heard about the town’s new pilot program to collect your food waste?
DPW head Jane Kinsella updated the board on the new program run by Black Earth Compost. The pilot program is designed to collect your food waste every Thursday curbside, much like your regular trash. Black Earth Compost will collect the waste for composting. Residents who participate can get a voucher every spring to get a free bag of Black Earth Compost at participating garden centers. It’s not just food waste either. Other compostable items include pizza boxes, napkins, even lobster shells.
New residential subscribers will receive a 13-gallon compost bin and a roll of 13-gallon bags free. The cost is based on participation. The current rate is $99.99 for six months. But if there are 300 subscribers in town, the price drops to $69.99. After 26 residents signed up Tuesday, the total is at 214 subscribers.
“There’s been a lot of buzz out there in the community,” said new Select Board chair Karen Herrick.
“It’s going to be a great program for Reading,” said Kinsella. Residents can sign up at blackearthcompost.com.
LeLacheur told the board of a revision to the May 4 agenda. Meadow Brook representatives were slated to appear to discuss their new clubhouse but after it burned down for a second time, they have revised their request. “They will not be occupying the clubhouse any time soon but they do have two requests, not three,” said LeLacheur.
Mass DOT has scheduled a virtual public information session to update residents on the Road Diet on May 11. When more information is available it will be posted on the town website.
