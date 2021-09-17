READING - Concerned about rising COVID-19 case counts in the community, Reading’s library officials will require all building visitors to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status beginning next Monday.
According to Library Director Amy Lannon and other officials, the Library Board of Trustees reinstated the indoor facial-covering policy during a meeting earlier this week in light of a COVID-19 resurgence within the community.
The policy, applicable only to the library’s Middlesex Avenue grounds, will apply to all persons aged 2 and older. There will be two exceptions to the indoor mask mandate, including:
• In circumstances where a library patron cannot wear a facial covering due to a medical condition or disability;
• For visitors who are leasing out meeting rooms within the building, so long as those groups wear masks while entering and exiting the building and while within hallways and other public areas outside of those private spaces.
“On Monday, September 13, the Board of Library Trustees discussed and reinstated a face-covering policy for those using the library effective Monday, September 20, 2021,” town officials announced in a prepared statement issued earlier this week.
“Currently, about 2,600 people a week visit the library, including a large number of children under the age of 12, and families with young and other at-risk members at home,” library officials explained in the recent message. “The Board's discussion and decision centered on protecting the youngest and most vulnerable in our community. We thank you for supporting this policy and ensuring the library is a safe environment for all.”
The library’s Board of Trustees, who say the universal masking mandate will remain in place indefinitely, enacted the emergency policy as public health officials have raised the alarm about a new COVID-19 outbreak due to the so-called “Delta variant” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to the Reading Board of Health, which updates its local outbreak statistics on the town’s website somewhat sporadically, as of Sept. 9, there were 65 residents in the community isolating at home due to confirmed “active” cases.
That resurgence in new cases comes after the three-member board in early June declared an end to a previous townwide masking mandate that applied to all public spaces within the community.
At the time the mask mandate and all other emergency orders related to the pandemic were rescinded, state officials had classified Reading’s outbreak as all but over as weekly new case numbers dropped to the single digits.
Subsequent disease surveillance reports released by the Mass. Department of Public Health in early July indicated that since the final days of May, Reading had recorded fewer than 10 total cases of the virus. By mid-June, not a single new case could be detected within the community.
Since that milestone, public health officials have reportedly witnessed a steady uptick in new infections within Reading. In fact, according to DPH, since July 2 - when the community was described as all but COVID-19-free — a total of 211 residents have tested positive for the viral infection.
Based on the DPH’s latest statistics, the town’s average daily incidence rate, a measure that compares active infections over a two-week period to population size, sits at 20.6. Meanwhile, the town’s case positivity rate, or the percentage of local residents testing positive for COVID-19, has risen to 3.32 percent.
During the height of last winter’s viral surge, the town’s incidence rate climbed to 79. Meanwhile, the highest positivity rate, similar recorded in town on Jan. 14, crested at 8.15 percent.
By contrast, back in early July, when citizens celebrated a potential end to the pandemic as all signs of the virus vanished, Reading’s incidence rate had plummeted to 1 and the town had a .36 percent positivity rate.
According to state officials, as of this week, a total of 2,325 Reading residents had contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. At least 50 local citizens have died due to the contagion, according to the local Board of Health.
