READING - Over the past few weeks local officials have been seeking proposals for potential properties that could be purchased for town use. The response deadline is Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday the Select Board is expected to discuss the received proposals and consider which might be worth pursuing.
In addition, the Select Board is also scheduled to discuss and vote to authorize debt from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority’s Financial Assistance Program, discuss and vote on the town’s Housing Production Plan and discuss Town Manager Fidel Maltez’s performance review. The board may also enter executive session to prepare for potential contract negotiations with Maltez, who recently completed his first year on the job in Reading.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and will be streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
Water main replacement
Work on the water main replacement along Haven and Gould Streets is currently ongoing and is expected to impact the downtown area through the end of January. During construction Haven Street will remain open to traffic but some parking spots will be utilized daily for heavy equipment storage during non-working hours. Working hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though work is often expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., the town says.
Daily updates with expectations for the next day’s working plans will be provided on the town’s website, and message boards will be posted downtown and updates on social media to help keep the public informed as well.
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Board of Health, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
