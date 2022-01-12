By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - School administrators relied heavily on substitute teachers to cover substantial staff absences last week due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski acknowledged in a recent message to the community.
In a video address released late last week, the superintendent credited RMHS alumni and a host of other community members for stepping up in recent weeks to absorb the strain felt by COVID-related staffing shortages.
The district, which has struggling since the pandemic started to hire new substitutes due to a statewide shortage of such workers, resumed classes after winter vacation last week to find dozens of teachers unable to work after they tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“We’d like to take this chance to thank all the community members who have stepped up to support and serve in our schools as we’ve navigated through some challenges with staffing,” said the superintendent.
According to Reading Health Department nurse Kristine Harris, in the week leading up to New Year’s Day, the community received word that nearly 370 town citizens had tested positive for COVID-19. A significant number of those new cases have since been tied back to local students, as hundreds of local children and teens contracted the virus between the start of Christmas break and last Friday.
“The total number of students who have tested positive for COVID from right before the break to the present day is 263. The majority of those students are from the high school,” explained Harris while updating the Board of Health late last week about the town’s COVID-19 transmission trends.
The latest two-week spike in school-related cases outpaces the total number of infections detected within the district during the previous four months.
Specifically, between the start of school and Dec. 22, according to data from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a total of 190 new cases were linked to local students and educators.
Only 15 of those cases had been tied to classroom teachers and other district employees. By contrast, between the end of December and Jan. 7, around 28 staff members had reported testing positive for the contagion.
According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, the Town of Reading shattered last winter’s record-high pandemic indicators during the 14-day period of Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, when some 481 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
Surging by five percentage points, Reading’s positivity rate jumped to 13.59 percent as of last week’s DPH report on local COVID-19 transmission trends.
Meanwhile, the community’s 14-day incidence rate, which contrasts new infections to population size, also surged during the same reporting period from 72.5 to 124.1. Up until last Thursday, the highest case incidence rate ever recorded in town was 79.
The unprecedented surge in both school and townwide cases has resulted in the Board of Health’s decision to reimpose a masking mandate that applies to all persons over 2 who venture into public indoor spaces.
In an attempt to protect the most vulnerable from the latest surge, the Board of Health will on Thursday host a vaccination clinic at the Coolidge Middle School between 3 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
According to town officials, residents must register for the clinic in advance in order to specify which vaccination they are seeking. Those who are able to register are also being asked to bring their vaccination cards with them.
Residents may receive the following:
Booster dose- Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
First dose- Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
2nd dose – Pfizer & Moderna
“Interested residents must pre-register at https://calendly.com/info6/reading-clinic?month=2022-01. There are limited doses available, but the Town is prepared to hold additional clinics if needed,” town officials explained in a press release issued earlier this week.
