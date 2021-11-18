READING – A diverse group of 23 individuals have applied to be Reading’s next Town Manager.
With 100 days until Bob LeLacheur steps down, the Reading Ad Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee held its first meeting to pick a successor Wednesday.
The seven-member committee charged with selecting a new Town Manager picked a chairman (Anne Landry) and a secretary (Karen Herrick). They were joined by Library Director Amy Lannon, Fire Chief Greg Burns, Town Moderator Alan Foulds, and residents Chris Feudo, and Emily Sisson.
The committee heard from Bernie Lynch, the Managing Principal of Community Paradigm Associates and the town’s consultant in the search.
“We have candidates from across the country and very close to home,” said Lynch. “And a variety of experience in other communities and backgrounds. I’m also very pleased with the fact we have a large number of women. We discussed this in the community forum, the under-represented groups in local government. You do have a number of women, and you also have people of color who have applied.”
At the Sept. 14 Select Board meeting Lynch said he expected to have 30-35 applicants for the Reading position, with 1/3rd highly qualified. Though the actual number was less, he said the applicants were impressive.
“They range from no experience in municipal government … and then we have candidates that are very qualified, are managers in other communities or assistant managers in other communities that check all the boxes in terms of the qualifications that we set forth.”
There are also other types of candidates Lynch identified, maybe with less municipal experience but as Lynch said, “they’re interesting.” He called them Tier 2 candidates that the committee might be interested in speaking with.
After 30 minutes in open session, the committee went into executive session to begin combing through resumes. No names will be released until the group decides on the finalists. The committee selected the candidates it wished to speak with and it will be up to Lynch to contact them.
Candidates who made Wednesday’s first cut will be asked to come to the Reading Public Library Monday and Tuesday afternoon to interview with the committee. The goal, according to Lynch, is to pick 2-4 finalists. Following Tuesday, Lynch’s group will look at references and do background checks on the finalists. The committee hopes to make a decision my mid-December.
LeLacheur announced he was stepping down at the Aug. 10 Select Board meeting and his final day is Feb. 25. LeLacheur moved into Reading in 1995 and volunteered for the Finance Committee for nine years. He then became Assistant Town Manager under Peter Hechenbleikner and when Hechenbleikner retired, LeLacheur took over on March 12, 2013.
Hechenbleikner has since joined Community Paradigm as a Senior Associate but according to Lynch he has not been involved in Reading’s opening.
Wednesday in the Select Board Meeting Room, Lynch talked about the turnover in municipal governments in recent years and said there weren’t as many candidates in 2021 who are the next generation of managers. Despite that, he was happy.
“I think we did well, very well here,” said Lynch. “I think, one of the stronger fields we’ve seen.”
