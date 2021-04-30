READING - With the state’s low-risk outbreak label coming within the community’s reach, the percentage of residents testing positive for COVID-19 fell to its lowest level since the second week of November of 2020.
Per the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which releases data on COVID-19 transmission indicators every Thursday, key metrics tracked by the state agency dropped in Reading for the sixth consecutive week.
With the town now holding a "yellow" or moderate-level outbreak risk classification for about three months now, yesterday's report, which covers a two-week period between April 11 and April 24, brings Reading ever so closer to regaining the state’s coveted “green” or low-risk outbreak status.
Per yesterday’s data release, Reading’s average case incidence rate, a metric which compares newly confirmed COVID-19 infections to a community’s overall population, dropped from 15.7 to 13.7. Meanwhile, the town’s case positivity rate also decreased from 2.12 to 1.78 percent.
In order to reclaim the low-risk rating, a designation Reading last held on Nov. 6, the town’s case incidence rate will need to drop by another 3.7 points.
After peaking on Jan. 14 at 79, Reading’s case incidence rate has since plummeted to its lowest level since Nov. 12, which also happens to be the last time the town pivoted from a green to a yellow ranking.
At the height of the second surge in COVID-19 infections in January, Reading’s case positivity rate peaked at 8.15 percent.
The steady decline in the severity of the community's second case outbreak comes as state officials announced plans to further loosen pandemic-related economic restrictions and health mandates.
In fact, earlier this week, Mass. Governor Charles Baker announced that beginning today, the state’s citizens will no longer be obligated to wear a facial covering while in public spaces outdoors. The lone exception to that revised public health order applies to circumstances where individuals are not able to maintain a safe six-foot distance away from others.
“Face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and at other times required by sector-specific guidance,” the governor’s office announced in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places. Face coverings will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except for when eating or drinking.”
Also based upon the latest positive trends in COVID-19 outbreak measures and vaccination program rates, the state will for the first time move into the Phase 4, Step 2 of the state’s business reopening plan.
Under the announcement, beginning May 10, outdoor stadiums and arenas may increase their seating capacity from 12 to 25 percent of their venues’ occupancy permit thresholds. Also for the first time, road races and other outdoor athletic events will be allowed to resume.
To date, 2,059 Reading residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections. According to the latest DPH figures, there are 53 residents who are isolating at home after recently testing positive for the virus.
