To those who know her, Carolyn is someone who is kind and always sporting a smile. She’s a continuous volunteer around the Reading Community, as well as a role model to the many students she plays sports with and teachers too. Teachers share that she has a determination for her academics and helps create a fun atmosphere for all, in her classes. Her teammates and coaches describe her as a “positive and encouraging presence on the team who's always encouraging others, on and off the field.”
One thing that Carolyn is passionate about would be her plans to follow a career path in college with a field of interest in pre-med or pre-pharmacy. As it’s still early, Carolyn is waiting to hear back from the colleges she’s applied to but looks forward to continuing her education at a higher level next year while pursuing her dream career.
The things most people tend to remember about high school relate to the different people that they’ve met and how that has shaped them as an individual away from being a student. This reigns true for Carolyn as she shares that high school has brought her along a journey of not only enhancing her learning, but created different opportunities to gain lifelong friendships and work ethics.
Carolyn shares that her most memorable moments have been shared with her teammates on all the teams she’s played on. Carolyn shares that she’ll forever be thankful for the great times spent with her influential teammates and coaches and thanks them for being supportive. She is forever grateful that the RMHS athletics introduced her to so many people who will surely be lifelong friends.
Next fall, Carolyn is excited to start a new chapter in her life as a Hawk at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Because of her determination in her athletics, Carolyn has been selected to run cross country and track at the collegiate level. She will be majoring in environmental science as she has always had an appreciation for the field. Carolyn is looking forward to the new opportunities that will come when she starts college next year.
One of Carolyn’s biggest passions and hobbies is running cross country and track. She’s run for both the past four years and has loved the memories she’s made with her amazing coaches and inspirational teammates. She’s been on varsity for both, and has been hand selected as captain for both teams this year. This was an amazing accomplishment for Carolyn because it showed her all her hard work has paid off and it’s been noticeable to her coaches and teammates. Carolyn has also played varsity lacrosse for three years but decided to do spring track this year because of her opportunity to play in college.
As a captain of the track and cross country team. Carolyn is a talented role model for the underclassmen. To highlight her impact, Carolyn has enjoyed helping out at the middle school cross country meets as well as the Joshua Eaton Jaguar Jog these past four years. She shares that these events have been a rewarding experience as she gets to pass down and share her love for track and cross country with the future RMHS team members.
Carolyn has challenged herself at the high school by taking many different rigorous Advanced Placements and Honors classes. This year she’s enrolled in AP Environmental Science which has been one of her favorite classes this year. She has always been interested in environmental issues, and this class has inspired her to continue studying them in college. She has also enjoyed taking Spanish these past two years with Ms. Pray, who has made the class so much fun. Other classes she has enjoyed this year are Diverse Voices, Film and Literature, and WWII European Theater.
Carolyn could be seen working at the Gingerbread Construction Company in Wakefield where she's worked now for a few years. In her free time, Carolyn enjoys photography, and has enjoyed taking pictures at the track meets these past years. She loves spending time with family in Vermont every year which has become like a second home to her. Hiking and traveling to new places are things Carolyn appreciates doing as well, and she looks forward to the opportunity of studying abroad in college. Some of her favorite things include oatmeal and the movie McFarland USA. Her favorite television show is Survivor, which she hopes to be on one day.
One teacher that stands out to Carolyn among the others she’s had would be Mrs. Crosby. As her track coach as well as teacher, Mrs. Crosby has had a huge, positive impact on her. Carolyn thanks her for being such a great teacher and coach that she could always rely on.
“Ms. Crosby has not only been an amazing role model to me as a teacher these past four years, but also as a coach. I was in her class for my freshman year and to this day it is still one of my most memorable classes. As a coach, she has pushed me to be a better runner, always keeping a positive attitude and encouraging us all to do our best,” Carolyn shares.
As her time at RMHS comes to an end, Carolyn would like to recognize those that have made an impact on her throughout her time at school and beyond. Carolyn is grateful for her friends and family for always being there and pushing her to always be herself.
“I would like to thank my family for always being there for me and supporting me in everything I do. Specifically, I want to thank my grandfather for supporting me since day one and dedicating his time to be there for every game or meet. I also want to thank my teammates and coaches for making these past four years so memorable,” Carolyn shares.
Carolyn resides on Puritan Road with her parents, Leslie and Daniel, and older siblings, Andrew (26) and Emily (23).
