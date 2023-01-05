READING - Though the public at-large supports the notion of establishing a “community center” that serves all age groups, any Pleasant Street Center replacement building should contain sufficient standalone space for the town’s growing elderly population, a panel of UMass experts recently concluded.
In a 62-page report made public by town officials just before the start of 2023, consultants from UMass Boston’s Gerontology Institute again declared the existing senior center premises - not to mention the suite of services being offered there - as woefully inadequate in light of demographic data.
Though those findings are hardly surprising - a team from the same institute came to a nearly identical conclusion in 2017 - the newest research group is also advising town officials to be more deliberate as it considers alternative sites for either a senior center or new community facility that offers multi-generational programming.
“Community forum participants highlighted the need for more information about the proposed new building prior to making a decision. As well, residents want to know how this initiative fits into the existing network of assets in the community,” the consultants reported.
“Findings from this study are clear that additional community space in Reading is desired and that to meet the diverse elder and human service needs of the population, different space is needed. Specifically, findings from this study inform the types of space that will accommodate the future needs of Reading and sustain it as a community in which residents have the opportunity to age well,” the team further concluded.
The UMass report, which is published in full on the Town of Reading’s website, was prepared on behalf of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc). The 7-member advisory group, formed in the 2021 by the Select Board to begin planning for a new senior/commuity center, hired the study team to solicit public feedback around the potentially major capital project.
Throughout the months-long study, the gerontology team solicited public input about the sufficiency of existing senior center services, what types of new programs were needed, and as to whether or not their was a strong preference to replace the senior center model with a multi-generational concept. In total, that feedback was gathered during three community forums that were open to all, four “stakeholder focus group” sessions, and at least one public survey.
The public overwhelmingly agrees that the existing Pleasant Street Center facility, a 140-year-old building that once served as Reading’s fire station, is simply too small and outdated to properly service the community’s needs. However, there is also a demand for extra programming within any future space, the report concluded.
Roughly half of some 1,470 survey respondents cited a preference for an all-ages community center, but notably, existing Pleasant Street Center users want to carve out some “seniors only” space within that new facility.
“Results indicate that older residents are open to the idea of an all-ages community center, but value having their own space and experiences with peers,” the study team explained. “Residents want to access space to participate in a variety of activities. Across age groups, multi-purpose spaces for both large and small group programs, area for indoor exercise classes, and café or meal space are among the top choices for how to design a new space.”
Mass Gerontology Institute officials also reiterated that past and present population models for the Town of Reading highlight a compelling need for expanding space and programming for the community’s elderly population.
Specifically, according to demographic data collectedd by the UMass Boston team, nearly 26 percent of the town’s existing 25,236-person population is currently aged over 60, while another 15 percent of town residents are at least 50-years-old.
Pointing out that both of those population segments are higher than state averages, the researchers are projecting that the percentage of elderly residents will only grow over the next decade.
“According to projections created by the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts, a trend toward an older population is expected in future decades. Donahue Institute vintage projections suggest that by 2030, roughly one out of three Reading residents will be age 60 or older—23% of the Town’s population will be between the ages of 60 and 79, with an additional 6% age 80 and older,” the report explains.
“A sizeable share of Reading residents who are 65 and older and live alone, also own their home (63%). The much higher number of older homeowners has implications for what amenities and services are likely to be needed and valued by members of the community. Home maintenance and supports are often necessary for older homeowners—especially those who live alone—in order to maintain comfort and safety in their homes,” the consultants also emphasized.
Those looking to review the full report can do so by visiting the ReCalc page on the Town of Reading’s website or by typing https://www.readingma.gov/601/Reading-Center-for-Active-Living-Committ into a web browser.
