READING - Equity and Social Justice Director Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee and Town Manager Fidel Maltez say a public forum set for tomorrow night will aim to help Reading’s citizenry welcome and support local residents with disabilities.
In an initiative being sponsored by Chatterjee’s newer municipal office, the special workshop on Thursday night will feature guest speakers from Merge Inclusion Consulting, which specializes in providing guidance on how to interact, engage, and embrace persons with “diverse abilities”.
Those interested in participating in the forum, which begins at 7:30 p.m. in the public library at 64 Middlesex Ave., are being asked to register in advance by typing https://bit.ly/ReadingInclusion into a web browser.
“You are invited to join a transformative, community workshop provided by MERGE Inclusion Consulting! We'll explore how you, your organization, or group can become more inclusive to ensure community members with diverse abilities are welcomed, engaged, and successful in their participation,” a recent invitation to the program sent out to library patrons explains.
According to Chatterjee, she has already reached out to various recreational, cultural, educational, and faith-based organizations across town to ensure there is broad participation in the forum.
During the presentation, program participants will learn the principles of disability inclusion, the terminology and rules of etiquette that should be used when engaging with members of the community, and steps individuals and groups can take to foster a stronger connection between persons with and without disabilities.
“MERGE Diverse Abilities Inclusion Consulting understands and celebrates that people interact, learn and experience the world around them differently. We build stronger communities together, with you, providing expert guidance on inclusion of persons with diverse abilities,” Chatterjee and other town officials stated in a recent message promoting the March 30 gathering.
“MERGE founder Lisa Drennan is an innovative leader with a demonstrated commitment to building inclusive communities. Lisa possesses a specialty with over 38 years’ experience in supporting individuals with diverse abilities,” the event organizers added.
According to the equity and social justice director, other program features include:
• A top ten tip guide that can be used to create a culture of disability inclusion;
• A brainstorming session where participants can explore together the benefits of disability inclusion of individuals with disabilities, their families, and the community as a whole;
• And a chance to leave the program with action points that community organizations can implement immediately to become more disability inclusive.
