READING — Town Meeting recently supported a proposal from school officials to establish a special reserve to better manage unexpected special education (SPED) expenditures that crop up midway through any given fiscal year.
Late last week, Town Meeting delegates, gathered for the second evening of Annual Town Meeting deliberations, agreed to adopt a local-option provision of the 2016 Municipal Modernization Act that lets cities and towns create a SPED Reserve Fund.
According to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski and School Finance Director Susan Bottan, Article 11 was sponsored by the School Committee earlier this winter after the board agreed to tap a financial cushion normally set aside in the SPED budget each year and instead spend that money on new education initiatives.
The Finance Committee also voted to support the proposal prior to last week’s deliberations.
Arguing the SPED reserve account will amount to a much better accounting mechanism than the existing practice of building an emergency carveout into the school’s operating budget, central office administrators contend the new fund will empower town officials to respond to last-minute student enrollments and outside tuition costs.
Per state law, the special rainy day account can only be spent on SPED purposes and any withdrawals from it require a majority vote of both the Select Board and School Committee. The language of Article 14 also stipulates that the SPED savings account is capped at an amount that’s equivalent to 2 percent of a school department’s annual net spending - or approximately $940,000 based on the district’s current budget.
“We will fund this account through the allocation of year-end savings by an amount to be determined by the School Committee [at the end of each fiscal year],” Bottan explained.
Presently, Milaschewski and the finance director estimate future year SPED expenditures by including cost estimates for every existing student receiving outside services and further setting aside money for any pupil who is likely to qualify for placement in an outside institution in the coming year. The finance director then builds a cushion by including extra money for three unanticipated out-of-district tuitions for an outside residential, private day program, and collaborative setting.
The district’s FY’24 budget reportedly contains around $470,000 for such extraordinary SPED expenditures. Should that money not be needed, school officials plan to redirect up to $250,000 of that funding into the new reserve account - while the rest will be turned back over to the town on July 1.
Various Town Meeting members, aware that the money turned back to the town at the end of each fiscal year eventually becomes free cash, questioned how the new funding mechanism would effect that process.
“So you set aside three tuitions and if they’re not used, they revert back to free cash. Now you’d like to put [the cash equivalent of one of those SPED tuitions] into this fund. But doesn’t that mean less money going into free cash?” asked Town Meeting member Angela Binda.
“It definitely has a regeneration effect,” responded School Committee Chair Thomas Wise. “That’s one of the very reasons we went to speak about this with FinCom.”
According to Wise, the School Committee hopes that after building up the new reserve fund, district officials can begin reallocating a larger share of the financial cushion built into the existing operating budget towards other priorities.
Technically, that process already began during winter deliberations over the FY’24 school budget, when a portion of projected SPED savings was used to pay for new educational support staff like a middle school adjustment counselor and elementary level math coaches.
“What we’re trying to say is that instead of having $400,000 in reserves, we’re only going to budget $250,000. The other $150,000 we’ll be using moving forward,” he explained.
With neighboring communities like Woburn and Burlington adopting similar funding mechanisms in recent years to handle unexpected SPED expenditures, the rainy day account will help the district manage one of the most unpredictable and expensive sections of a local school budget.
Already, the district allocates roughly 30 percent of all education dollars towards the SPED department, and out-of-district placements will total $4.5 million this year. Next year, when several students will either graduate from their programs or plan to move out of Reading, outside SPED tuitions are expected to drop to $3.66 million.
Since FY’19, when Reading budgeted $3.4 million for such placements, the SPED line-item has fluctuated quite wildly from year to year. For example, expenditures dipped to a five-year low of $1.8 million in FY’21, but then shot up to over $4 million just a year later.
State and federal law mandates that pupils with disabilities receive extra services — up to and including the placement of a one-to-one aids or medical staff with students — so that they can be educated in the least restrictive learning environment.
As a general principle, placement in a setting that most closely resembles a regular classroom in a child's neighborhood school is considered the most important benchmark in determining whether the least restrictive environment guideline is being achieved.
In extreme situations, where a local school system lacks the resources to address those needs, children may be sent to an outside institution — often at a great cost to the city or town. Because those annual tuition and transportation bills routinely exceed $100,000 for a single student, local educators have tried whenever possible to meet pupils' education needs with in-house programs.
