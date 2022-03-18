To the Reading community, Ali Silveira is a driven, hardworking, and passionate person. In her previous years, she has attended Wood End Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. Ali is a very passionate person who works to try to help everyone find their place in the community.
Throughout her whole high school career, Ali shares that she will forever remember the relationships that she formed with her peers and teammates. She said, “They are what made the experience so great because I have so many fun memories with them. Unexpected friendships that have helped me grow as a student, player, and person.”
She also shares that her most exciting moment was when her lacrosse team won league champions. She notes, “Winning Middlesex League Champions my junior year with my lacrosse team. [The team] worked hard throughout the season and we were able to beat Lexington in a close and intense game. Nerves were high during the game and I was exhausted by the end, but it was so rewarding when the final buzzer sounded and we won. I will never forget running to my team on the field to celebrate together.”
Since freshman year, Ali has been playing on the Girls Varsity Lacrosse team. She plays as the defensive midfielder. She was also the captain of the team for this year.
Besides lacrosse, Ali joined Habitat for Humanity and Cradles for Crayons during her freshman year. In her sophomore year, Ali held a position in Cans for Cats and Canines and continued to participate in Habitat for Humanity. The following year, she was the co-founder of Women in STEM and was still involved in Habitat for Humanity. In her senior year, Ali became the President of the Women in STEM and became an officer for Habitat for Humanity.
In school, Ali is a member of the National Honor Society. Ali is also a High Honor Roll student and she has won an art award for her perseverance. She shares that her past favorite class would be AP Chemistry. She notes, “AP Chemistry was my favorite class even though it was one of the most difficult classes I’ve taken. I found everything we learned to be really interesting. I enjoyed the challenge because it showed me that even though something made me work extra hard, it was still fun and interesting.”
For this year, Ali’s classes include Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Physics 1, and Honors Poetry.
Throughout her high school career at RMHS, there were two teachers that really made an influence on her development.
She shares, “I had Mrs. Lombardo for both my freshman and junior year. I was full remote the majority of junior year which made it difficult to connect with my teachers. It was nice having a teacher who already knew me and my personality. She was someone I felt comfortable with off the bat and was always willing to help me virtually.”
The other teacher would be her math teacher from this year, Mr. Skehan. She notes, “Mr. Skehan has helped me realize that it is not the end of the world if I get a bad grade and that there is no reason to stress so much. With him as a teacher, I feel I have proven to myself that I am capable of doing well in BC Calculus. He has always had his door open for me to come and get extra help which has been unbelievably helpful.”
Ali would like to share some additional thanks. She acknowledges, “Mr. Skehan for always making time to help me so I can be successful in his class. My parents for always supporting me in school and sports.”
When Ali has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends, being active, and watching movies. She has also previously spent her time volunteering around the community by coaching younger girls in lacrosse and being a mentor for younger girls in the Reading Kids Connect program.
Some quick fun facts about Ali would be that her favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Her favorite actress is Lily James. Her favorite restaurant is Tony C’s. Her favorite places that she has travelled to are Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
Ali’s favorite quote is “Life is short. The world is big. I want to make some memories.”
As of right now, Ali is unsure of which school she will be attending. For the future, Ali plans on majoring in Biochemistry and her field of interest is Dentistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.