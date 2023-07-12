READING – For a bunch of trees, the Reading Town Forest sure attracts a lot of discussion in town.
The neighbors on Family Circle didn’t like forest visitors clogging up their street and, with the Select Board’s approval last month, successfully closed off half the road to parking.
On Thursday, the Bylaw Committee will discuss the Town Forest Committee’s proposed amendment to Reading Bylaw 8.8 Animal Control, to define “voice control” and to limit the number of off-leash dogs to two per handler in the Town Forest and on Conservation land.
And soon, construction will begin on the parking lot, widely known as Lot 5, the parcel of land the town purchased from Meadow Brook. The parking lot will have access to the Town Forest.
Last night at Town Hall the Town Forest Committee focused on a more pleasant subject, the forest itself.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, Reading will hold the first Town Forest Appreciation Day in partnership with the Ipswich River Watershed Association.
In truth, it’s not the first, but rather a continuation of events all designed to appreciate Reading’s Town Forest. In 2021 the town celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Town Forest, complete with state officials and various presentations. Last year a smaller event focused on children’s activities. This year’s event will be different again, starting with the partnership with Ipswich River Watershed Association.
“This is something that kind of gets back to, the river runs thru it so to speak,” said committee member Nancy Docktor. “Because it’s not just the forest, it’s the Ipswich River. It’s looking at both the preservation and the conservation of both the Ipswich River and the Town Forest.”
“The Ipswich River Watershed Association reached out to the town and asked, how can we work together,” said Town Forest Committee chair Bill Sullivan. “There’s kind of a symbiotic relationship because what happens in the Town Forest can certainly have an impact on the Ipswich River.”
Outreach led to meetings which led to discussions on a partnership to do something similar to the 90th celebration.
“They said ‘we would be very interested in partnering with you on this type of thing,’ ” said Sullivan.
It was agreed that September was a good time to do it and before long “the first” Town Forest Appreciation Day was born.
“It’s about raising awareness. We have a tremendous resource, this multi-use resource where people go in for hiking or mountain biking, snowshoeing, and skiing and walking dogs. All these things and we’re fortunate to have this resource,” said Sullivan.
So, what will the day look like?
For starters it will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's free, open to all, with parking at the Wood End School.
A number of groups could be involved with more likely to join as the event approaches. There’s the Audubon Association, the Reading Library, bird enthusiast Dave Williams, the Reading Open Land Trust, and local outdoor store REI. There will be several stationary information tables, a bird walk by Williams from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a mindfulness forest walk, a water testing demo, a kayak presentation, and a possible camp safety demonstration.
The committee said it is open to any group that wants to help highlight the Town Forest.
Recent stories about the Town Forest have usually focused on the various phases the forest is going thru to remove dead Red Pines and replace them with native plants. Phase 1, 2, and 3 are complete with Phase 4 starting in the winter of 2024-25.
In between, the battle continues on removing invasive species in the forest and replacing them with native plants. The Town Forest Committee hopes to use its roughly $50,000 in remaining ARPA funds to pay for work in October to remove more invasive species like buckthorn, the forest’s No. 1 invasive threat. Bids are expected to go out for that work in September. It’s an ongoing, and expensive effort.
One group working to defray those costs is the Friends of Reading Scouting with their Trees for Reading campaign. The group is raising money that will be used to buy seedlings and saplings at a scale large enough to have an impact. Without the new plantings, invasive species will take over where the Red Pines used to grow. More information can be found on readingscouting.org.
The committee also discussed the Reading Town Forest Facebook page. Recently, a page made for celebrating the forest has instead become a place for discussion and debate, much of it centered around dogs.
The committee discussed strengthening the rules for posts on the page and committee member Jeff Lamson will bring back ideas for stronger rules at the committee’s next meeting August. 8.
