From his time spent in the Reading community, Josh has been a devoted student and friend to all.
Through his many academic and personal achievements lie his integrity and scholastic perseverance. With landing high leadership roles in our class office and maintaining good grades, he coincides with his twin sister Colleen.
For the past four years Josh has been an avid and involved member of the Reading Memorial High School Class Office.
He has been involved in class office since his freshman year and was elected as President our freshman year. This was a role well suited for him, as his leadership and devotion to the club over the years is shown through the success of himself, the other members, and the overall class of ‘21.
“It’s a lot of fun being class president, so I don’t mind the extra responsibilities or public speaking. The only reason I have the courage to speak in front of everyone is because we have such great people in the Class of 2021,” Josh shares.
Along with class office, Josh has also participated in Swim Team, Jazz Band, Cross Country, Politics Club, Model UN, and Habitat for Humanity.
Josh's favorite sport is swimming. He shares that he’ll always remember the memories made within the clubs and sports he plays, particularly playing drum sets everyday with the jazz band.
He'll always remember being active in different communities about high school, but is looking forward to a new environment next fall at college.
Josh looks forward to the opportunity of applying to different colleges in the South and Midwest, keeping his options open. He hopes to major in broadcast journalism because he wants to become a podcast or radio host.
With a busy schedule from being the President of the Class of 2021, along with working at the Mandarin in Reading and Target, Josh adds having High Honors to his resume. Josh continues to push himself, which causes him to excel in the different courses he's enrolled in.
This year he's taking AP BC Calculus, AP Biology, Dual Enrollment America’s War on Terrorism, Dual Enrollment Elementary Spanish II, Honors Global Issues, Honors Journalism, Honors Film and Literature, Film Production, Intro to Digital Media, and Jazz Band.
In his free time, Josh enjoys watching Youtube, listening to podcasts, playing drums, and meditation.
He also enjoys spending quality time with his friends and family by watching movies and playing video games.
When reflecting on his biggest influences through his academic and personal life, Josh would like to recognize his teachers for supporting him in everything he does.
“The most impactful teachers throughout my experience at RMHS have been Mrs. Mahoney, Mr. Broken Rope, Mrs. Bailey, Mr. Pancic, Mr. Fiore, and Mr. McIntire. These teachers were dedicated to meeting my needs and never hesitated to help me in any way they could. It did not matter if I needed help on schoolwork, had a problem outside of school, or just needed a laugh, they were there,” Josh shares.
He would also like to take this time to highlight specifically the importance of his family in his life today.
“Above all else, the health and well being of your family and close friends, along with your relationships with those people, should be important. It is easy to forget that in the busyness of high school,” Josh shares.
Josh resides in Reading with his mom, Kelly, his dad, Jim, and siblings Jimmy (23), Katie (22), Courtney (20), and Colleen (18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.