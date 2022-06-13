READING - This Wednesday the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will announce the results of its town-wide survey, where local residents were asked about their priorities and preferences for how the town’s federal relief funds should be used.
Following that announcement and discussion, the committee is expected to discuss a number of proposed projects the funds could be used for. Among those, the committee will hear presentations on the Birch Meadow master plan, conservation, trails, the Reading Garden Club, Town Forest and senior needs, along with how those proposals align with the town’s survey results.
The meeting will be held in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall and streamed remotely over Zoom starting at 7 p.m.
---
Reading Community Garden
This Wednesday the town will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Reading Community Garden at the Mattera Conservation Area. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at 1481 Main Street and will be attended by State Senator Jason Lewis, Rep. Brad Jones and Rep. Rich Haggerty, who together secured $10,000 in state funding to launch the garden, along with numerous town staff and community volunteers who helped make the garden a reality.
The Reading Community Garden includes 16 raised garden plots that will be maintained by local residents who applied and were selected through a random drawing earlier this spring. Gardeners were use organic practices to grow an assortment of vegetables and herbs, and excess harvests may be donated to the Reading Food Pantry, which also has its own plot.
---
Juneteenth Celebration
This Saturday the town will be recognizing Juneteenth with a celebration and movie presentation at Memorial Park. The festivities will start at 6 p.m. and there will be a screening of the film “Hidden Figures” beginning at 8 p.m. There will also be remarks by poet Jamele Adams, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Scituate Public Schools, and also from State Senator Jason Lewis. In the event of rain the event will be moved to the Reading Public Library.
---
Electric charging stations in the works
Work has begun on the installation of three electric vehicle charging stations that will soon be available to local residents. The charging stations are being installed near the corner of Main Street and Haven Street in the downtown area, along Lincoln Street by the MBTA train station and at the Reading Public Library. The sites are expected to be completed and functional by early June.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Volunteer Appointment Subcommittee, 1 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
School Building Appointment Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Permanent Building Appointment Committee, 5:45 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Board of Assessors, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Rules Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.