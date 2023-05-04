By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - More than a month after town officials invalidated a similar vote, Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) members this week agreed their charge should be expanded to look beyond a five-acre parcel of land by the Burbank Ice Rink.
Though a majority of members insist the group needs to narrow down development options before soliciting input from third-party landowners and businesses, SWEC on Tuesday voted unanimously to formally ask the Select Board for permission to broaden its study area to include “all town-owned land surrounding Symonds Way”.
Per that action, SWEC Chairman and Select Board member Carlo Bacci has been instructed to bring the request to his colleagues for an official vote.
According to Bacci, he intends to at least raise the matter during next week’s Select Board meeting, but it’s unclear as to whether Select Board Chair Mark Dockser - who technically sets official meeting agendas - will add the topic to the May 9 meeting notice. However, Bacci did express confidence that the Select Board, which is also scheduled to meet on May 23, will agree to render a decision on SWEC’s request before the end of the month.
“I’m hoping the board would approve expanding the charge, if most of us say that’s the direction we want to go in,” he said.
The seven-member advisory committee was formed by the Reading Select Board back in the fall of 2022 with the charge of recommending what the community should do with a 25-acre parcel of land purchased by the town from the Zanni family back in 2019.
Because much of that land includes wetlands, the group has until recently been singularly focused on roughly five-acres of space across the street from the Burbank Arena.
However, back in January, an engineer from town consultant Weston & Sampson explained that due to a combination of difficult topography, potential environmental contamination, and wetlands and easement rights, the actual size the developable space is limited to just 2.5 acres.
In March, after SWEC officials reviewed the results of a citizen survey that tried to determine what the public wants in a future development, momentum began building to expand the scope to include other spaces - such as a nearby baseball field, Burbank Ice Rink’s rear parking lot, and surrounding open-space areas.
Per that survey data, which at the time included responses from more than 1,600 residents, a majority of people want to see either new outdoor athletic fields or an indoor recreational facility placed on the site. Passive green-space or the construction of a second indoor ice rink also ranked quite high on the preference scale, while potential affordable housing or dog park uses enjoy far less support.
During that late March discussion, SWEC voted in favor of asking the Select Board to expand the group’s mission to include a wider study area. The ad hoc committee also voted unanimously to advertise a request-for-information (RFI) package, which would invite third-party landowners and business entities - like recreational facility operators - to submit their own suggestions for a future development.
However, the morning after those two votes, Town Manager Fidel Maltez, responding to a complaint that the SWEC meeting agenda did not properly disclose those discussion topics, announced that both actions had been invalidated to avoid running afoul of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
Heading into Tuesday night’s gathering, Bacci, having listed both topics on the agenda, called upon his colleagues to revisit each decision.
From the outset, it became clear that several SWEC members - including Angela Binda, Heather Clish, and Nancy Twomey - had serious reservations about both the RFI and the potential of expanding the study area beyond the 2.5-acre parcel.
Though all agreed it made sense to look at the larger area from a holistic perspective, Clish and Twomey argued that the group should first determine whether surrounding parcels of land can actually be developed.
In fact, Twomey, though recalling a previous meeting where a document was circulated showing what a multi-story building would look like on the 2.5 acre sliver of the larger parcel, questioned whether the board had a full understanding of what obstacles existed to developing the Symonds Way parcel they were orginally charged with studying. Meanwhile, Clish insisted that before soliciting feedback from area abutters and outside entities, SWEC first needed to at least identify a list of preferred development options (e.g. new playing fields, an affordable housing complex, or passive recreation trails).
“Looking at that entire area is a really good idea. But if we’re charged to expand this [study area], I’d like to see a map [delineating wetlands areas and identifying appropriate spaces for development],” Twomey said.
“Before we get to the RFI, we could benefit from discussing as a committee what components we want to fit on there. Somehow, we need to put some shape around what we’re asking for,” later remarked Clish.
Ultimately, the group informally agreed it’s premature to solicit an RFI. But Bacci and SWEC members Charles Robinson and Karen Janowski disputed the notion that a final list of development options had to be narrowed down before expanding the study area.
According to Robinson, a fierce supporter of looking beyond the recently acquired parcel, the recent survey results propelled his advocacy for considering the Burbank parking area and other town-owned spaces in the area.
“I don’t think we can adequately address the survey without knowing what else we have available for land down there,” he said. “[The limitations of the original site] doesn’t allow us to take a look at a lot of the things people are looking for.”
SWEC member Angela Binda told her colleagues she is leery of expanding the mission without setting some borders around the revised study area. She also argued that residents who responded to the survey may have answered the questions quite differently, had they known a more vast land area was being considered.
“I want to be cognizant of the people who just took a survey that said we were looking at this [five-acres of land],” she said.
With the town manager making clear the group had no access to funding to either hire an engineer or survey the entire region and conduct environmental testing, he did point out that Reading Conservation Agent Chuck Tirone is intimately familiar with the area and should be able to identify wetlands areas and spaces with ledge or topography challenges.
Thanks to that suggestion, SWEC members eventually agreed to a compromise whereby they would ask the Select Board to expand the study parameters to include “a specific area to be determined in consultation with” the conservation agent. SWEC members plan to begin that conversation with Tirone as soon as their next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
