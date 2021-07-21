READING – As if out of practice, the first in-person Select Board meeting in more than a year produced awkward exchanges, charges that the board violated the Town Charter, and a statement that a proposed board communications change was unfair to the public.
Not everyone was out of practice. Bill Brown was in attendance and jumped into the discussion of the Town Forest. Chair Karen Herrick politely reminded him that he needed to be recognized by the chair in order to speak. Ten minutes into the meeting and Herrick might have been rethinking her opening comment.
“It’s nice to see you all in person,” said Herrick Tuesday night to start the first in-person board meeting since March 2020.
The meeting started with public comment, something that rarely created much spark during the previous 40 virtual meetings. It opened with Nancy Docktor asking the board to discuss the use of social media during interviews to fill town committees. Her comments came after the board debated a candidate on June 29 who used a different name on social media. The candidate was approved, 3-2, but the use of social media in the selection process was a spirited debate.
Former board member Dan Ensminger asked the board about proposed changes to the Select Board packet that would reduce a resident’s ability to comment on town issues. He said the proposed change wasn’t fair to the public.
Another former board member, John Halsey, took his two minutes to chide the board for what he called a charter violation by the board surrounding a vote to go into executive session at the June 29 meeting. Bill Brown spoke next and made the same point. During public comment, Herrick had to tell those in attendance to remain quiet and reminded them about meeting decorum. Conversation was fine, if it followed the rules.
Public comment also included board member Chris Haley leaving his seat and joining the audience. He asked to speak as a resident. After some debate he was allowed his two minutes, during which he praised town staff for their work during the pandemic. His comments ended with applause.
But after the entertaining start, things settled down and those in attendance at the library, along with those watching on RCTV, heard an update on the Auburn Street water tower. Town Engineer Ryan Percival gave a disappointing but not surprising update. The project costs are going up.
The delay in replacing the 50-year-old Auburn Street water tank has meant every facet of the project is more expensive. The August 2018 estimated cost of $4,490,000 has grown to $5,870,000, a reflection of construction and engineering costs.
“Because of delays in the project, inflation, and steel costs that are through the roof right now, and basically the increase in scope through the public process, we are now at a cost of about $5.9 million,” said Percival.
Percival explained the $1,380,000 increase both in a letter in the board’s packet and via Zoom. Because of the cost of steel, the storage tank is now $390,000 above the original estimate. Water main work, demolition, solid excavation, and engineering costs have all increased. In addition, the increase could balloon an extra $126,500 if a steel floor is needed with the new tank.
Much of the project is on hold for the moment, awaiting word on a review by the Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP could give the go-ahead on the project today or it could take weeks as the agency deals with covid-related delays. With the knowledge that time is money, the town hopes to hear ASAP. If DEP gives the go-ahead soon, the town plans to schedule a special town meeting to deal with the added costs. If the DEP review process takes longer, the added costs will be dealt with at November Town Meeting.
While awaiting the DEP decision the town has moved ahead with soil remediation, is moving some overhead wires, and working with residents on the open space at the end of the property.
Before the water tank discussion, the board recognized the accomplishments of nine boys who were honored as Eagle Scouts. They included Drew Anderson, Josh Bedingfield, Cameron Brickett, Ryan Brickett, Thomas Cahill, Zachary Galvin, John Goodwin, Logan Greenwalt, and Hugh Lynch.
Unlike past events, the Scouts and their families were not in attendance at the library, a fact that Carlo Bacci brought up. Halsey, who has been involved with Scouting in Reading for years, said the nine were going to receive their Eagle Scout awards on Aug. 9. He invited board members to attend and present the boys with the certificates from the town.
The board also discussed the packet that is connected to the meeting agenda. Herrick looked into what other towns do with meeting packets and also discussed the packets with Reading town counsel. Her stated goal was, “simpler is easier,” and she wanted to reduce the size of the packet by limiting what it includes.
But Haley said, “I believe more information is better,” and didn’t want to go from the current format to no packet. But all agreed the packet isn’t what it used to be.
“The packet has become a vehicle for political attacks,” said Anne Landry.
“It’s been weaponized,” said Bacci.
This week’s 248-page Select Board packet included 31 emails, seven from Walt Tuvell. Tuvell has filed multiple Open Meeting Law complaints against the board and the board has discussed them in executive session, as recently as July 12. Pages six thru 12 of the packet include correspondence between the board and the public going back to Dec. 21, 2020. During that time, Tuvell has sent 55 emails to the board.
The current Select Board policy requires that all emails be published in the packet. The board agreed to continue the discussion and try to find a happy medium between Tuesday’s 248 pages and no pages.
The board approved the cable television renewal license with Verizon, 5-0. The five-year license includes a new HD PEG access channel and the agreement received the support of RCTV’s Phil Rushworth. There are 131 pages of documents related to the license in the Select Board packet.
The board voted 5-0 to add the library’s new Director of Equity & Social Justice to the town’s non-union classification plan. It’s an important step on the way to posting the position sometime this summer.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur reviewed his FY21 goals and continued a discussion of his FY22 goals that started at the June 29th meeting. His 12 FY22 goals include everything from purchasing the 128 Tire parcel on Main Street and turning it into green space – “I like green space,” said LeLacheur. “I even like to mow it.” – to economic development outside the downtown area. He asked the board to prioritize the 12 goals as soon as possible so that he and staff had guidelines to follow.
The board meets again on August 10. Following that, the board’s meeting on Aug. 31 has been turned into a Financial Forum that will include the Finance Committee.
According to LeLacheur, the town has approximately $7 million coming from the government in covid-related aid and he wants the committees and residents to have input in where that money is spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.