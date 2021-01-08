From her time spent in the Reading community, Emma has been a devoted student and friend to her peers and teachers. Throughout her many academic and personal achievements lie her integrity and scholastic perseverance.
Next fall, Emma looks forward to majoring in Communications & Journalism at a school in the New England area, in hopes of specifically attending Quinnipiac. She would love to eventually become an editor of a magazine to help write articles and have a positive impact on a community.
When reflecting on her favorite moments from Reading Memorial High School, Emma shares they all pertain to moments with friends. In particular, the sophomore semi-formal stands out amongst her favorite memories. She shares that she’ll forever remember the dance as an enjoyable night.
“I felt our grade came together as a whole and we had fun,” Emma shares.
Her most memorable aspect from high school was the friends she’s made and the invaluable connections created with the school and people.
In her academic time at Reading Memorial High School, Emma has challenged herself tremendously with different intriguing and vigorous courses and activities. One of her favorite classes was History of Epidemic Disease with Ms. Lynn. She found it fascinating and interesting and has inspired her to read all about contracting disease and be up to date on the coronavirus.
To commemorate her hard work, Emma has been inducted into the Reading Memorial High School chapter of the National Honor Society; a club that celebrates students based on a high GPA, multiple leadership positions, and many volunteer hours.
“I stand for equality and empowerment. Some service work I do is helping fold ballots for elections at the Town Hall,” Emma shares.
In her free time, Emma likes to spend time with friends, go to the beach, travel, take pictures, and spend quality time with her family and dog. When she's not doing any of those things, Emma could be seen working at Homegoods in Woburn. Some of her favorites include bread rolls, and Funfetti cake. Her favorite actresses include Kate Hudson and her favorite movie is Love, Rosie.
And a quote that Emma really likes is: "Don’t spend your time on earth being a watered down version of yourself just so people will like you.”
Emma would like to take this opportunity to thank her close friends and family for their unconditional love and support in all endeavors.
“I want to thank my grandma for inspiring me to be a strong person with a fun personality. She has taught me that family and friends are the most important things in life and that you should never take any moment for granted.
“I want to thank my parents for always supporting me in everything I do and for being there for me all the time!
“I have learned that success is the pathway to happiness,” Emma shares.
