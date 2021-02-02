READING - Governor Charles Baker and other state officials will bestow a group of Reading firefighters with a special award for valor that recognizes the first responders’ heroism while pulling two victims out of a burning apartment building last winter.
According to officials from Reading Fire Local 1640, the union that represents the town’s rank-and-file firefighters, 10 members of the local force will become recipients of a Mass. Firefighter of the Year Award.
“These members are the first Reading Firefighters to ever receive this type of award. These members are being honored for their efforts during a 4-alarm apartment building fire that occurred on Feb. 24, 2020,” union representatives explained in a recent social media post.
“During the firefight and searching for victims, the firefighters located to victims in the apartment, removed them to safety, and began [emergency medical] care,” the message continues.
Those to be honored at the ceremony, which will be held at a date and place uncertain due to the social gathering challenges posed by COVID-19, include Reading Fire Capt. Mark Dwyer, Fire Lt. Scott Myette, Firefighter Robert Beck, Firefighter Derek Loftus, Firefighter McCarthy, Firefighter Dalton, Firefighter Robert Forsey, Firefighter Eric Bagby, Firefighter Brian Roche, and Firefighter Steven DeBay.
Based on previous reports about the February of 2020 blaze, which spread as residents were asleep in 11 of the multi-family structure’s 12 total units, 911 dispatchers were first notified at 3:30 a.m. about flames shooting from the back of a third-floor dwelling unit in the complex.
The 10 firefighters being recognized quickly sprung into action at the scene by rushing into the building to evacuate all residents from the 12-unit structure. At least two local residents, both of whom sustained serious injuries, were pulled from the third-floor where the flames were first spotted.
Both victims were subsequently transported to Burlington’s Lahey Health and Medical Center for treatment. They were later brought to a Boston medical center for advanced medical care.
“When Firefighters arrived on scene under the Command of Captain Mark Dwyer and Lieutenant Scott Myette, fire was visible exiting two windows on the third floor of the building. Firefighters began an attack and evacuation of the building,” Fire Chief Gregory Burns reported hours after the four-alarm fire was brought under control last February. “As Firefighters entered the third-floor unit to search for victims and for fire extinguishment they quickly found two victims. The victims were carried down the stairs, out of the building, and emergency care was performed. They were transported via ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.”
Though firefighters from more than a dozen communities amazingly managed to contain the blaze to the originating third-floor dwelling unit, town officials last winter reported that all 12 households that lived in the complex were displaced as a result of the blaze.
According to state officials, the Firefighter of the Year Heroic Awards are granted annually to a handful of individuals and first responder teams who display incredible valor, leadership, and care for their community.
Last year, more than 90 individuals across the state were recognized during a Worcester ceremony that featured Two Norman Knight Awards for Excellence in Community Service, 10 Group Awards for Meritorious Conduct, and 10 Medals of Valor.
The 2020 celebration will mark the 31st anniversary of the awards ceremony. Those who are honored each year must be nominated by fire chiefs, and this year, an awards committee gathered in October to decide on finalists.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We are not able to hold the traditional Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony but we will be holding a virtual event, similar to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, to honor the heroic acts of the Massachusetts Fire Service,” the awards ceremony homepage explains.
