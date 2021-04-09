By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - Coinciding perfectly with elementary school pupils return to a full-time classroom learning model, the town's COVID-19 transmission indicators showed vast improvement this week.
Building on Reading's recent reversal of a three-week long increase in citywide outbreak trends, the latest community-level statistics released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) showed local case incidence rates and test positivity percentages diving in the latest two-week reporting window.
Since last August, DPH had been releasing community-specific details about viral transmission indicators in an easy to read weekly report. However, as of yesterday, the public health agency stripped that data from the weekly release, which now mostly includes information about coronavirus cases in local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
However, community-level statistics can still be found by digging into an interactive daily COVID-19 report uploaded to Mass. DPH's website.
According to the latest data, which covers municipal-level case reports during a14-day period between March 21 and April 3, Reading's average 14-day case incidence rate, a value that contrasts active COVID-19 infections to total population size, shrunk from a 28.9 to 19.6.
The town's case positivity rate also dropped from from 3.79 to 2.65 percent.
The percentage of locals testing positive for the virus now hovers well below the key five percent threshold that has been described by the federal Centers of Disease Control (CDC) as indicative of problematic infection level.
Reading's average 14-day incidence rate also remains at its lowest level since Nov. 11.
Based on DPH data, public health authorities tracked at least 39 new cases during the later half of the two-week reporting period, while as of Thursday, at least 76 town residents were confirmed to be recovering from what are believed to be active or infective COVID-19 cases.
Citizens who have the potential to pass on COVID-19 to others are subject to home isolation orders monitored by the local Board of Health. The mandatory directives require residents to stay away from the general public for at least 8-to-14 days, while close contacts of those individuals are also instructed to quarantine for a similar period of time to be sure they haven't contracted the virus.
To date, at least 1,973 residents in Reading have tested positive for COVID-19.
After the second surge in new infections peaked at the start of 2021, COVID-19 indicators across Massachusetts plummeted for much of the first three months of the year. However, transmission indicators have since been trending in a negative direction across portions of the state in recent weeks.
According to the latest statewide data from DPH, all major outbreak severity indicators — including daily case counts, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates — fell substantially since peaking in the beginning of January.
For example, the seven-day average of daily new cases reached a high-point on Jan. 8, when some 6,086 residents tested positive for COVID-19 across Massachusetts.
As of the first week of March, that number had dropped to 1,040 new cases, while yesterday, DPH officials recorded 1,938 positive COVID-19 test results.
Statewide case positivity rates similarly plummeted from a high point of 8.52 percent to 1.75 percent as of March 3, when the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 related hospitalizations, which peaked at 2,342 on Jan. 8, declined to 783.
As of Thursday, DPH listed the current statewide seven-day positivity rate at 2.29 percent. About 735 Massachusetts residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications as of yesterday, according to the state's pandemic dashboard.
