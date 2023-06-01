READING – On the surface, Wednesday’s Water Rates Public Forum should have been a straightforward explanation of the town’s probable move to a tiered rate system.
Thirty-four communities that are fully served by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) have some sort of tiered rate system. Reading, along with five other communities, has a single-rate system. Town Manager Fidel Maltez and the Select Board have been discussing switching Reading to a tiered system for more than a year.
But during the two-hour forum, objections were raised and the simple became complicated.
Following up on comments she had made to the Select Board back at its March 21 meeting, School Committee member and mother of four Carla Nazzaro again said the tiered system unfairly punished larger families.
“If you’re in tier 1, you can take much longer showers now and you can run your water as long as you want because you’re probably never getting into tier 3,” said Nazzaro. “To me it’s discriminatory, and I can’t believe this board’s not screaming about it. For me it’s discriminatory for large families, without irrigation systems and without pools.”
Then it was Greg Holtz turn. Holtz is trustee of the Summit Village condominiums, which includes 10 buildings and 132 homes. His question involved tiers and multi-family buildings.
“How do you go about determining what the water usage should be when you don’t necessarily know how many people are living in each unit, and how many units are in each building,” asked Holtz.
Maltez said each building had one meter for the entire building and the tier would be based on the building’s water usage. There was no way to account for either the number of units or the number of residents.
“Obviously when there are 14 homes on one meter, we’re quickly going to go beyond tier 1. We’re going to be in tier 26 or something. There must be a mechanism to understand how many homes are on that one meter. I’m sure we’re not the only multi-family housing situation in Reading. I guess we need to figure out how to equitably bill a multi-family house.”
The answer involved what Maltez called sub-metering and it didn’t sound like it was going to happen any time soon.
“You’re telling me that if we don’t go to the expense of submetering each individual home that we’re going to be billed at the highest tier,” said Holtz. “If that’s true, I would encourage the Reading Select Board to hold on implementing tiered billing because that is going to be detrimental to the Summit Village condominiums and our 132 home owners.”
There were other issues, including the ongoing discussion raised by Select Board member Chris Haley about second water meters. Those meters would be used for irrigation or pools and be metered separately and not billed for sewer usage. Maltez said if residents would like to pursue that option he recommended limiting it to 50 residential properties for at least two fiscal years, to analyze trends and impacts on revenue.
But Angela Binda thought limiting it to 50 residents was the wrong way to do it.
“I really have a problem with this. I really think that if that’s the case then 50 households have won a golden lottery,” said Binda, a member of the Recreation Committee and the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee. “If it is something the town decides to do, then every household in town should have the opportunity to do it.”
In 1994 the state legislature amended a law for municipalities that are withing the jurisdiction of the MWRA. The law added language that basically said those communities needed to establish a tiered rating system. Reading has been out of compliance since then and while no one expects the state or the MWRA to punish Reading, one goal of the town’s push for a tiered system is to get into compliance with the law.
When Reading joined the MWRA system in 2007, it took out an approximately $11 million 20-year bond to pay the tab. That bond costs the town $520,000 annually. The good news is that it will soon be paid off, the first segment in 2027, the second in 2028.
For many of the town’s 9,952 households, implantation of a tiered water rate would save money. It’s a one-time savings but for those in tiers 1 and 2 it would amount to a 6 percent savings. Tier 3 would pay 3 percent more; tier 4 would increase 5 percent and tier 5 would increase 10 percent.
The tiers are based on water usage but in general, tier 1 is for a single resident, tier 2 is for 1-2 residents, tier 3 is for 2-5 residents, tier 4 is 5-7 residents, and tier 5 is 7 or more residents. Only 14 percent of the town is in tiers 4 and 5. The majority of the town is in tier 3 according to Maltez. A tier 3 household uses between 1,000 and 2,500 cubic feet of water.
One goal of the tiered system is water conservation, although there were many opinions expressed on how a tiered system would encourage that.
Mill Street resident Kim Honetschlager voiced her support of the need for conservation.
“Water conservation is just as critical here as it is in other parts of the country,” said Honetschlager, mentioning the plight of the Ipswich River. “Here in New England, we’re in the Greater Boston Area and we’re still draining our rivers dry. Water conservation is something we should be teaching our children, our grandchildren. By instituting tiered rates, we’re not only teaching our kids, we’re setting an example for other communities that haven’t yet instituted tiered rates. Reading has done the right thing in the past. We should continue to do the right thing for our children, our grandchildren and other communities.”
The Select Board will meet June 6 to set the water rates and decide the fate of a tiered system.
