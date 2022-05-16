READING - This Tuesday the Select Board is expected to vote on several uses of the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, including a portion on the town’s water enterprise budget and on time-sensitive school department requests.
The Select Board is also expected to hold public hearings on FY23 non-union classification and compensation schedules and the FY23 water and sewer rates, and also discuss a range of issues including the town’s flag policy, its Pride Month celebration, the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, appointing a Select Board member to the RMHS Track Naming Committee and more. The meeting will begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and can be streamed on Zoom and RCTV.
Ash Street development meeting
Tonight the Select Board and RMLD Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting on the potential economic development of the Ash Street corridor. The two sides are expected to sit down and discuss possible uses for town and RMLD-owned properties in the area, which is considered to have high potential for possible industrial or office development. The meeting will be held in Town Hall’s conference room and remotely via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m.
Veteran Memorials restored
Two prominent memorials at the Laurel Hill Cemetery recently underwent transformative restorations, with the work done by Rob Surabian from Gravesite Preservation completed just ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies. The work was done on the town’s Civil War Memorial and it’s War Memorial honoring local residents who served in World War 1, World War 2, Korea and Vietnam. The War Memorial was first erected in 1939 and the Civil War Memorial dates back to Oct. 5, 1865.
COVID cases still climbing
COVID-19 is continuing to spread through the region and recently the CDC raised Middlesex County’s risk from “medium” to “high,” making the county one of 11 across Massachusetts to receive the heightened designation.
Locally Reading has not published updated data since the week of April 28 to May 5, when the town reported 85 active cases and a significant surge from the prior update. According to the Mass Department of Public Health, Reading registered a 10.45% positivity rate during a similar stretch of time, a notable rise from prior reports.
Overall Reading has had 4,877 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, and 4,723 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Select Board and RMLD Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Conference Room, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board and Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
