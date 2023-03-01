READING – Until Tuesday night, drawings of what the vacant Walgreens could become as Reading’s new senior center lacked the wow factor. All that changed in 90 minutes.
In a joint meeting of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) and the Council on Aging (COA), members got a first-hand look at what a new senior center could look like. Even with a price tag that’s more than doubled from a month ago, members liked what they saw.
“I love the design. It’s beautiful,” said COA associate member Nancy Ziemlak. “I think this is a perfect size for our senior center. I think it has a great look and feel.”
“I agree with Nancy,” said Nora Bucko, a ReCalc member. “I do like the look and feel of the center.”
“I think it’s pretty,” said COA chair Marilyn Shapleigh.
The work presented Tuesday was done by Gienapp Architects of Danvers and presented by Leno Filippi. It’s a long way from set-in-stone, or as Town Manager Fidel Maltez said, “it’s completely preliminary.”
Gienapp was told by the town to look at Walgreens and go for it. Add a second floor. Add numerous windows. And while you’re at it, add a two-level parking garage behind the building with spaces for roughly 70 cars. Gienapp took the challenge and combined it with the thoughts of town officials, town committees, the resident survey, and every other discussion held in town over the past two years. As Filippi explained, the goal was to “maximize potential” of the vacant drugstore.
Filippi’s presentation included inside drawings that were informal and hand drawn, with no straight lines. It was a rough sketch of what could be done on the two floors. The outside was very different, with computer generated renderings of all four sides of the building that brought the wow factor. Each presentation worked in its own way.
So, what did he come up with?
The first floor is dominated by a function hall that seats up to 80 people. The current entrances would remain and guests would be funneled to a reception desk. Surrounding the function hall would be an arts & crafts room, bathrooms, a kitchen, a billiards room, a lounge, and an administration area.
The second-floor center has a media room that opens to a terrace overlooking Main Street. It was surrounded by a multi-purpose classroom, bathrooms, an exercise room, a Zumba/dance/yoga room, a library, a conference room, social service/nurse offices, and a gaming/computer room. The design of the two floors gives a very opening feeling.
“We didn’t want the building to be a bunch of corridors and walls,” said Filippi.
With parking always at the center of every senior center discussion, Filippi showed a two-level parking garage. For access, the garage would require the town to take the drive-thru from North Shore Bank. Cars would enter the garage from Harnden Street, thru where the drive-thru is currently located.
The images of the outside of the new center drew the most praise. There were large windows, plenty of outdoor seating, and flexibility to make sure the center fit in with the surrounding buildings.
By now you’re wondering how much all this would cost and Filippi gave rough estimates.
To gut and expand Walgreens to include a full second floor, would cost between $17.6 and 21.6 million. Add in the soft costs that include things like permits, etc., and the “probable range” is $23.2 to $28.4 million. That figure does not include the cost of buying the building. At a Public Forum Feb. 2, Maltez estimated the cost of adding the second floor would come in at approximately $10 million. That figure has more than doubled.
As for the proposed parking garage, the range is $4.02 to $4.9 million. Add in the soft costs and a two-level parking garage would cost $5.23 to $6.4 million.
That brings the total cost of the project to $28.43 to $34.8 million.
There were plenty of questions following Filippi’s presentation.
Could the building support solar panels? Yes. Could the parking deck have an entrance into the center? Yes. Could the building have a second elevator? Yes. And what about more storage, a bigger kitchen, sound-proof rooms, flexibility among rooms, and a roof-top garden?
“We can do anything if you want to spend more money,” said Filippi.
At this point, an important fact deserves mention: Reading doesn’t own the building yet.
“We’re in negotiations to see if we can come to an agreement with the owner,” said ReCalc member and Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “That has the potential to wrap up in fairly short order.”
Dockser also expressed caution about the parking garage.
“The parking discussion here, when we started it was too small, it may be that we’ve gotten too big. And before everyone jumps down my throat, the goal was to kind of figure out 50 spots. I don’t think that we have the bandwidth as a community right now to handle this center and an expensive parking structure. That’s much more than we can probably tackle. I want to be careful with that.”
Dockser stressed that what people were looking at were ideas, and not the only ideas.
“The most important thing is to make sure that people can see there are a variety of options that we could consider,” said Dockser. “By no means are these the only options, by no means are we saying that this is what we would move forward with. But rather to see what the different pieces are, how they would meet our needs, what’s going to be required. I would envision that whatever we do, assuming that we’re able to acquire the building, is to go get a project manager, to decide what architecture firm we’re going to work with and they would be responsible to come back with a variety of options.”
Which in part explains what’s next in the pursuit of a new center. It starts with getting the results of a traffic consultant’s review of the site and when that is ready, ReCalc and COA would meet again in joint session.
If, as Dockser suggested, negotiations with the Walgreens owner wrap up in a few weeks, the next step would be hiring a project manager. The town has already issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) looking for a project manager. Hiring an architect would follow. By summer, Dockser said he would hope to have feedback from the project manager with different center options. After deciding on an option, a Special Town Meeting could be called in September and if Reading’s 192 Town Meeting members give the project a go, it would be put before Reading voters in November.
This can happen, as Dockser said, “if everything moves quickly and swimmingly.”
