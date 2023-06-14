By BOB HOLMES
READING – Tuesday night had just turned into Wednesday morning when Fidel Maltez left Town Hall for the 30-minute drive home to Chelsea.
After participating in a nearly 5-hour Select Board meeting, Reading’s Town Manager had a quick turn-around. Home at 12:30 a.m., alarm clock at 6 a.m., then, like his daughters Maya (9) and Ana Victoria (6), it was off to school.
For dad, that meant Harvard, where Maltez joined with 53 other “students” from across the country in the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. It’s a three-week program for local and state leaders and held at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Executive Education.
Quite a step for a guy born in Nicaragua 40 years ago.
“I came to this country without much,” said Maltez. “I’ve definitely put in a decent effort in terms of hard work. Just to sit at Harvard and learn from these people is a very humbling activity. But also, something that I never expected to happen
to me.”
Every day since Monday, June 5, Maltez has been in the Wiener Auditorium, a lecture hall on the Cambridge campus, taking four classes a day. He starts at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast and study groups. The classes fit the program’s title with sessions ranging from Leadership and Authority, Politics of Disaster, Creating Public Value, Trust Across Boundaries, and Policy Making among others.
The 54 executives in the program are from all over the country, from California (Luis Zamora, Director of Executive Affairs, City and County of San Francisco) to Cambridge (Katherine Watkins, DPW Commissioner).
Maltez’ interest in the program started long before he came to Reading, when he was Chelsea’s DPW Commissioner.
“It’s something that a lot of town managers do,” said Maltez of the program. “It was something that was shared to me from a mentor in Chelsea. I actually applied before I got the job in Reading. And I was accepted before I got the job in Reading and I deferred. I was originally scheduled to go last year but I deferred for a year because I wanted to focus my time entirely on Reading and that transition.
“I’m glad that I did. It’s kind of a you don’t know what you don’t know scenario. Now, after being in Reading for a year and a half I’ve got a sense of what I need to do, what the challenges are. I’m actually applying some of the tools that we’re learning to the issues that we’re going through.”
For example …
“We talk a lot about MBTA communities and how MBTA communities is going to be a really big thing that we’re going to need to address in the next 12 months. So, I posed the question to my classmates, what would you do? There’s people from California, there’s people who have been in planning for all their lives, and they have helped me create a different perspective on solutions.
“With law enforcement for instance, a lot of conversations around community policing, a lot of conversations around what it means to be impactful and be shaping a community. So, this is going to make me a better town manager in Reading, without a doubt.”
His background as a longtime civil engineer was another reason for taking the program.
“I approach problems from a technical point of view. I approach problems through a view of process. When I signed up for the course my intention was to diversify my skill set. And learn, basically. It’s a boot camp. You learn about negotiations, you learn about budgeting, how to form opinions, or how to use data to shift policy. It’s really meant to be a boot camp to make leaders in state and local government successful.”
At $17,400, the program isn’t cheap.
“I applied for it before I got the Reading job and I am funding the majority of it out of pocket. I don’t come from a very wealthy background so I actually took out a loan to pay for it,” said Maltez.
But not all of it. The price of the program went up from the year he was accepted and as part of his contract with Reading the town is paying $1,900, the amount of the program’s increase.
Like his daughters, Maltez has homework every night.
“We have a lot of reading. It’s really experiential learning, so a lot of it is based on case studies. We’re actually working toward presenting a case study so each one of us has to come up with a local problem, basically something I need to fix in my community and bring it to the class. I’m going to stand in front of the entire class and get torn apart in a good way, in a constructive way, with people providing suggestions.”
Maltez has chosen the challenge of the MBTA Communities legislation. Reading has until Dec. 31, 2024 to change zoning to allow multi-family housing in the area surrounding the commuter rail.
“We’ve done that a couple of times, where we stood up and we’ve done exercises where we volunteer our challenges and having people provide feedback or tell us what we’re doing wrong in some cases and really challenging our way of thinking.”
As any student knows, the ultimate feedback is a grade. Sadly, the program doesn’t grade participants, but Maltez has a good feeling about his standing.
“I would like to think I’m in the top 10 percent of the class.”
A side benefit to the program is what he brings home to Chelsea.
“What they’re challenging us with is the idea of a leader. A leader is someone who can enter a space and make everyone better,” said Maltez. “A parent is also a leader. Using some of the skills that I practice at home but also learning how to be a better parent myself. How to be empathetic, how to build up my team, how to encourage growth, how to support all members of my team. In this case, it’s my family. I shared a few stories of being a dad of two girls.”
With the boss out of the office, who’s running the show in Reading?
“I am incredibly fortunate to have a great team,” said Maltez. “I’m doing my best to be present but it’s a big investment in time and I want to get the most out of it. I’m leaning on my team. We have an incredible group of department heads. We’ve got an incredible Assistant Town Manager. The lesson of all of this is you want to build an organization that doesn’t require you to run.”
Are any of these classes on finding a senior center?
“A lot of the challenges are, how do you shape a community priority. The conversations that we’re having is, how important is it, how do we share to the entire community how important a senior center is. And how to build support for this issue.”
A three-week program may not solve all of Reading’s many challenges but Maltez is embracing the opportunity.
“There are people in there who have a lot bigger jobs than I do, and are seeing a lot more challenges. It’s really cool to learn from them and also to learn from our professors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.