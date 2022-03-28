READING - This Tuesday the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will hold a televised meeting at the RCTV Studios where top local officials will discuss potential uses for the town’s federal stimulus funds.
As part of the presentation, Reading Superintendent Tom Milaschewski will address the schools’ needs, Town Manager Fidel Maltez will discuss water and sewer related uses and the committee will discuss a master list of items the funds could be used for and how they should be prioritized. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and can be watched live on RCTV and over Zoom.
---
Pleasant Street Center Community Forum
Next week the town will be holding a series of community forums on how Reading should be planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center. Two forums will be held on Wednesday, April 6, both in person and via Zoom, with the first taking place at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center and the second at 6 p.m. at the Reading Public Library.
A new senior center was identified as a need after a study conducted by the UMass Gerontology Institute concluded that the current facility’s limitations will make it difficult for the town to meet the needs of its seniors, particularly as the town’s senior population continues to grow. The community forums are part of an ongoing effort by town officials to get a sense of exactly what Reading residents want in a future facility, particularly whether it should be strictly a senior center or more of an intergenerational community center.
Those interested in attending the forums virtually can find the Zoom log-in information on the town’s website.
---
Small business pandemic relief
Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.
org/.
Mask mandate rescinded
Recently the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, RCTV Studios, RCTV and Zoom.
Wednesday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
