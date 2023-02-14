READING – This isn’t a story about the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC). But there’s no better way to demonstrate a Town Hall issue than to look at what happened, or didn’t happen, at the CPDC meeting of Monday, Feb. 6.
The six-member CPDC is responsible for overseeing development in town, making it one of the most watched, and most important groups in town. Until last week, it was composed of chair Heather Clish, secretary Catrina Meyer, along with Pamela Adrian, John Weston, and Tony D’Arezzo, with one open vacancy.
Unexpected absences at Monday’s meeting by CPDC members Weston and Adrian, along with the surprising resignation of Meyer earlier that day, left Clish alone in Town Hall with D’Arezzo on Zoom. That meant an important agenda that included big-money projects like the Birch Meadow complex, the housing production plan, and the litigation involving 459 Main Street, was postponed.
““For whatever reasons, maybe personal reasons, Pam bailed at 6 o’clock, an hour-and-a-half before the meeting. And life happens so that’s not out of the realm. Something personal came up or whatever. That happens,” said Select Board member Carlo Bacci. “Catrina, I heard, resigned that day so they’re already down a member … and Weston was nowhere to be found. Whether he was traveling, in the air and couldn’t access his phone or dealing with an emergency … John Weston has been a good loyal member and if he knew he couldn’t make the meeting … I can’t imagine he wouldn’t tell Heather he couldn’t make it. Everyone was kind of perplexed that no one could find John Weston.”
Bacci has been liaison to the CPDC for three years. It was the first time in Bacci’s tenure that a CPDC meeting was postponed because of a quorum issue. He had no idea it was coming. Neither did Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol. “Andrew was caught off guard too,” said Bacci.
“It was an important meeting for Birch Meadow, it was an important meeting for executive session, it was an important meeting for the housing production plan, so I don’t think anything was intentional with malice, it just shined a light on meeting quorum. It really did.”
The CPDC meeting shows the thin ice than it, and many other boards, are walking on right now when it comes to having a full roster. Reading residents aren’t volunteering like they used to and it’s a problem.
“We talked at our retreat that we’re at a low point right now for volunteerism and we’ve had these before,” said Bacci. “Whether it’s what’s going on in the country, or it’s what’s going on in the town, no one can really pinpoint it. I’ve been on the board for three years, and it’s gone down in the past three years. At Town Meeting, people aren’t staying on Town Meeting as long as they used to. I don’t know, I wish I had an answer.”
This Thursday, Select Board members Chris Haley and Jackie McCarthy will interview three people, one applicant each for the Cultural Council, Conservation Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals. That’s good, except for the fact there are roughly 40 vacancies across 16 different boards and committees. Haley and McCarthy make up the Volunteer Appointment Sub-Committee (VASC). Reading has more than 40 committees and boards, comprising roughly 250 residents.
For the record, the vacancies cover all interests, from animals to elders. The list includes the Animal Control Appeals Committee, Board of Assessors. Board of Cemetery Trustees, Celebration Trust Committee, Climate Advisory, Commissioners of Trust Funds, CPDC, Conservation, Constables, Cultural Council, Finance, Historic District, Mystic Valley Elder Services, Permanent Building Committee, Recreation, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
“If you want to make any realistic changes, local government is where you can make a significant difference within the shortest amount of time,” said Haley. “Volunteering is the most selfless act one can do, and it is what you make of it. If time is a constraint, some boards and committees only meet once a month.”
McCarthy agrees.
“Our town runs on volunteers. Boards and committees decide how to spend our tax dollars, manage development, maintain infrastructure, pick up trash, remove snow from out streets, etc. Who is better equipped than us to make these decisions? What is more democratic than self-governance?”
It’s hard to pinpoint why residents aren’t volunteering. Is it town politics and social media? Fear of the time commitment?
“I think it’s just a cycle,” said Bacci. “Part of it translates to the economy. Finding good people is always a challenge in a good economy, never mind what we’re dealing with now. Our population has grown and our volunteerism has gone down. So, there’s some sort of disconnect.”
The CPDC met again Monday night with Clish, Adrian, Weston, and D’Arezzo in attendance. But now with two vacancies, there isn’t much room for error.
“While we can always find things to do with our time, volunteering on Reading’s boards or committees is a unique opportunity to have input in our town,” said McCarthy.
If you’re interested in volunteering, go to Readingma.gov, click on “How Do I …” and look for volunteer opportunities for more information.
