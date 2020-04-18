READING - A three-alarm blaze ravaged the main clubhouse at the Meadow Brook Golf Club at 292 Grove Street early this morning, when area residents also reportedly experienced brief power outages and water discoloration issues.
No one was hurt in the fire.
According to preliminary reports from local firefighters and the State Fire Marshal’s office, at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Friday morning, an area resident spotted flames shooting out of the 75-year-old building, which contains a dining room, function room and a bar. A locker room for members of the approximate 60-acre golf course, which is situated off of the I-95 side of Franklin Street, is also housed within the clubhouse.
Responding Reading firefighters immediately struck additional alarms upon arriving at the scene, where the clubhouse was found fully-engulfed by the blaze. The call for help drew mutual aid from a a dozen surrounding communities, including crews in Woburn, Winchester, and Burlington.
Though the fire was ultimately extinguished, firefighters remained on the scene as late as 9 a.m. on Friday morning to ensure hot spots didn’t flare the flames back-up again, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey’s office.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
“Investigators will need to bring in heavy equipment to conduct the forensic fire scene examination, as the damage is significant,” explained Jennifer Mieth, the spokeswoman for the state fire marshal. “The joint investigation by Reading Fire and Police and state police assigned to the office of the state fire marshal is ongoing. The investigation is in its earliest stages and no cause has been determined.”
Dating back to 1898, the Meadow Brook Golf Club is privately managed and offers members golf, swimming, and tennis amenities on its expansive land holdings off of Grover Street.
At mid-morning on Friday, club officials lamented the loss of the 75-year-old building, but expressed gratitude for the fire department’s efforts in keeping the blaze from spreading beyond the main clubhouse.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, which has resulted in the closure of all non-essential businesses, Meadow Brook has been closed for both employees and members since mid-March.
According to Meadow Brook officials on the club’s board of governors, they are fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation into the origin of the blaze.
“The clubhouse at Meadow Brook was over 75 years old and housed the dining room, function hall, bar, offices and locker rooms. A longstanding part of the community, the building held memories for many,” said the club officials in a prepared statement this morning.
“The Meadow Brook Board of Governors is devastated about the 3-alarm fire that raged through our clubhouse in the early hours of April 17,” club officials continued. “Thanks to the quick response of the Reading Police and Fire Department there are no known damages beyond the main clubhouse building. Thankfully no employees were on site at the time.”
According to local authorities, the fire early Friday morning also caused some power outages in the neighborhood around Grove Street. Crews from the Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) were able to restore electricity by 6:40 a.m. to all but a few of its customers in the area.
Due to the massive demand on the area’s water infrastructure as crews battled the 3-alarm blaze, town officials also say residents will likely experience water discoloration. However, the water is nonetheless still considered safe for consumption.
“Please be aware that due to firefighting efforts at Meadow Brook Country Club you may notice discolored water this morning. This discoloration comes from the massive water flow through the system that disturbs normal sedimentary build-up in the pipes. It is still safe to drink, but you may want to wait to wash a load of white laundry,” town officials advised in a CodeRed alert.
