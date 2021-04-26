By MAC CERULLO
READING - As Massachusetts’ vaccine drive continues to pick up steam, Reading is finally starting to see notable progress in its coronavirus battle. As of the town’s most recent update, Reading finally saw a notable dip in local cases, with just 20 active cases reported after being up over 50 for most of the last few months.
In addition to the lower active case count, Reading also reported just 20 new cases, bringing the town’s total count to 1,848 since the pandemic began. The town also reported 72 recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 1,769, and no new deaths were reported, leaving the town’s death toll at 59. Ten cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions, and the town remains “yellow” in the state report for the 13th straight week.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
Town Meeting this week
Reading’s annual Town Meeting will take place this week, with the first part beginning Monday at 7 p.m. and the remainder expected to pick up on Thursday. This year’s Town Meeting will be held remotely over Zoom and those interested in watching can also view the livestream on RCTV and on the town’s social media platforms. For a complete list of warrant articles and items up for discussion, visit the town’s website.
Mask Up Reading!
With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the Reading Public Health Department has launched a new "Mask Up Reading!” initiative, which the town hopes will help raise community awareness, provide safety guidance on a continual basis and render aid as needed. Notifications and alerts will be posted on the town’s website (readingma.gov), on social media and on signs across town.
The town is also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering whenever they are not at home or in a personal vehicle, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others, observe the state’s stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., review the latest CDC guidance, get a flu shot, talk about COVID-19 precautions with household members, neighbors, friends and colleagues, stay home when experiencing symptoms and don’t hesitate to get a COVID-19 test. Full details of the initiative can be found on the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Tuesday:
RMHS School Council, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
