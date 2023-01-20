This week’s Senior Profile highlights Owen Magoon, an attentive, athletic, and authentic senior at Reading Memorial High School. Owen is a hardworking and kind student who always puts his best efforts into his studies and extracurricular activities. Before arriving at the high school, Owen attended Wood End Elementary School, and soon after, he studied at Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School.
Owen has shown his hard work through his multiple achievements, some of which are Honor Roll, being a part of National Honors Society and lastly he earned the St. Michael’s Book Award. For his senior year, Owen is taking a rigorous list of classes which includes Jazz Band, Honors Spanish 5, AP Statistics, AP Literature, AP Physics, and finally AP European History.
When asked what his most exciting moment of high school was, Owen talked about a memory dating back to his junior year during the swim team season.
He stated, “My most exciting moment was during States of Junior year swim where I was a part of the 400 Freestyle Relay. It was one of my only two races of the day so I felt plenty rested and with the buzz of the meet and races around me, I was ready to go full out. And I did, I managed to drop a whopping 3 seconds off my 100 free time from a 54 second to 51 second finish. It felt incredible with such a sudden improvement but it was a culmination of the entirety of the work I put in that season. As a swim team we’ve already qualified for all of our relays so I’m looking to recreate that moment and shed some more time this year.”
For sports, Owen has been swimming on the Boys Varsity Swim Team for all four years of his high school career. Now as a senior, he is one of three well deserved captains of the team.
Owen has helped his community in many ways, one of which is by being able to help out with the Sunday Swim program. He explains that the program is where “myself and many other volunteers were paired up with buddies who would have some sort of learning or physical disability and we would teach them how to swim and/or play with them in the water.”
A few fun facts about Owen are that his favorite food is gyro and his favorite dessert is ice cream. His favorite movie is “Ferris Bueller's Day Off'' and his favorite actor is Ryan Reynolds. Lastly, polar bears are his favorite type of animal.
Outside of school, Owen worked as a lifeguard for Burbank YMCA and Meadow Brook Country Club. In his free time, Owen enjoys doing multiple activities, one of which is going to the gym. He says, “I’m very invested in staying physically active and fit and I have found myself falling into a great workout routine. through which I’ve met some cool like-minded people and grown closer to a bunch of my friends.”
Owen’s most memorable experiences at Reading Memorial High School come from his friends.
He states, “ I’ve met so many cool and passionate people across the years and variety of activities I’ve partaken in. All of them have helped shape the me I am today and I couldn’t live without any of them. They all are going to be something awesome, even more than they already are and I wish you guys the best as we go our separate ways.”
Owen explains that his English classes have had a large impact on his development and have given him help on his journey to his future career saying, “It’s hard to thank any specific teacher I’ve had. They’ve all taught me in their own ways and in different subject matter. However across my high school career the English teachers I’ve had were incredibly influential to me and fostered a new love for the English arts. In order of year I had them, Ms. Lombardo, Ms. Cunningham, Mr. McSweeney and Mrs. Mooney.”
He also adds that his past favorite course load was his junior year English class, Honors Power of Narrative with Mr. McSweeney.
Next year Owen plans on attending a four year college and is interested in studying in the field of humanities.
Owen resides with his parents Christy and Scott Magoon on Franklin Street. He also has a younger brother, Danny Magoon.
