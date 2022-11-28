READING - Reading’s annual winter parking ban will go into effect starting Monday, Dec. 5, and starting then no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
Joint meeting on Senior Center report
Reading officials have been working for months on a plan to replace the Pleasant Street Center with a new Senior/Community Center, and as part of those efforts town leaders have been soliciting input from the public and from experts in the field. This Wednesday the Reading Center for Active Living Committee and the Council on Aging will hold a joint meeting with UMass Gerontology to discuss a report on the matter that will soon be presented to the Select Board.
The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday over Zoom starting at 7 p.m. Log-in information can be found on the town’s website.
Housing Production Forum
Recently Reading closed its Housing Production Plan Survey, in which residents were asked for their input on what the town’s priorities should be in terms of boosting its housing stock, which residents need additional support and how Reading can best accomplish its goals. Now town leaders are scheduled to hold a public forum Tuesday to continue the discussion on housing goals, implementation of strategies and opportunities. The forum will be held virtually over Zoom starting at 6 p.m. Log-in information can be found on the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
ReCalc and Council on Aging, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
