READING - Reading is set to hold the Third Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on June 24.
The event will be held in the Reading Town Common and run from 1 to 7 p.m. The celebration will include everything from African drumming to a dance ensemble.
In terms of food and beverage, there will be food trucks, ice cream, and a beer garden. There will also be student performances, art and games for children, a pop-up market, a live DJ, and community speakers. Entry to the event is free and all ages are welcome.
The event is sponsored by the Town of Reading, the town’s Office of Social Equity and Justice, and the Reading Public Library.
Birch Meadow Phase Two Discussion
A discussion regarding phase two of the Birch Meadow Master plan will be held on June 26.
The event will include a presentation and the opportunity to give feedback to residents. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Pleasant Street Center on 49 Pleasant Street.
According to the Town of Reading website, any questions can be directed towards Community Services Director Jenna Fiorente who can be reached at jfiorente@ci.reading.ma.us, or Economic
Development Director Ben Cares who can be reached at bcares@ci.reading.ma.us.
Summer Concert
A concert will be held on Reading Public Library’s Lawn on June 20. The concert, funded by the Friends of the Reading Public Library will feature a Steelpan Caribbean band called PanNeubean Steel.
According to the Town of Reading website, musician and artist Jeffery Clayton founded the band which will play music that includes “a soulful blend of Reggae, Soca, and Calypso”.
The concert will run from 7-8 p.m and be moved indoors if weather that day is poor.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday, June 20
• Volunteer Appointment Committee, 11:30 a.m., via Zoom
• Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
• Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., via Zoom
• Mystic REPC - Executive Committee Meeting, 8:15 a.m., Wakefield Public Safety Building
Wednesday, June 21
• Killam School Building Committee, 6 p.m., via Zoom
Thursday, June 22
• School Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Memorial High School
