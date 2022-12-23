READING - In a break from the customary holiday routine, curbside trash and recycling will be picked up on a regular schedule over the next two weeks.
Yesterday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and Reading DPW officials advised residents that garbage hauler Republic Services will not be implementing a one-day delay to curbside pickups, even though many workplaces will be closed over the next two Mondays to observe the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
“Republic Services informed us that during the weeks of December 26 and January 2, all rubbish and recycling collection will be on a normal schedule. Residents should expect their rubbish and recycling to be collected on their regularly scheduled day during these weeks,” Maltez informed residents on Thursday in an email alert.
“If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Department of Public Works at 781-942-9077, or visit their website for updates at www.readingma.gov,” further recommended the town manager.
Citizens should take note that Reading Town Hall is technically closed this coming Monday - Dec. 26 - as town workers will be given the day off in recognition of the Christmas Day holiday.
Residents should also be aware of the options available to them for disposing of Christmas trees.
According to town officials, Republic Services will dispose of trees directly from curbsides during the week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 21, 2023.
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, trash and recycling pickups will be delayed by one-day on the week when Christmas trees can be dragged to the front of homes.
“Please note that due to the holiday on Jan. 16, 2023, trash, recycling and tree pickup will be on a holiday schedule. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed from trees,” town officials explained in a recent communication about the special service.
Those who miss Republic Services direct disposal service can also bring their trees directly to the town’s Compost Center off of Strout Avenue on Jan. 21 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., when yard waste like leaves and branches will also be accepted.
As is the case with curbside service, trees must be striped of all types of decorations in order to be accepted.
“Trees in plastic bags or trees not completely cleaned of materials will not be picked up or accepted at the compost area,” residents are being forewarned by the town.
