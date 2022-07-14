READING – It started with chair Marianne Downing’s gavel and ended more than four hours later after a lengthy homework assignment. In between, five more groups asked for a piece of the town’s remaining ARPA pie, the money given to communities by the federal government last year to deal with covid-related issues. Two of the groups, the Trails Committee and the Town Forest Committee, went home happy.
The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) met Wednesday night in the Library’s Community Room to continue its work to recommend to the Select Board how best to spend $7,592,234 in ARPA funds the town received.
In our acronym-loving town, feel free to call it the Summer of ARPA Requests (SOAR).
If there’s been one key component to getting requests approved, it’s the use of the phrase “time-sensitive.” Since May, the RAAC has approved spending a little over half of the town’s original ARPA funds and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed.
The Select Board has approved:
• A time-sensitive request for $2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
• A time-sensitive request for $650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
• A time-sensitive request for $900,000 for Elder Services.
• A time-sensitive request for $250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
• A time-sensitive request for $77,000 for flood mitigation at Maillet Sommes.
• A time-sensitive request for $8,000 to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane.
That comes to $3,885,000 and left $3,707,234 in remaining ARPA funds going into Wednesday night. By 8 p.m., that number had dropped.
The Trails Committee had the first time-sensitive request, asking for $11,610. What changed between the last time the Trails Committee appeared before RAAC in June and Wednesday is that the committee learned it did not receive a Mass Trails grant from the state for FY23.
“More than half the applicants were denied and there was an overwhelming number of applications this year making it extremely competitive,” said Conservation Administrator Chuck Tirone.
Without the grant, work on repairing the town’s trails and boardwalks would soon stop, with much still left to be done according to Trails Committee chair Kathleen Kelly. The committee needed the money to continue work on the boardwalk in the Pinevale area, with the goal of finishing in time for residents to use the extended boardwalk in the fall.
RAAC members agreed by a 7-0 vote.
Keeping the theme, next up was a discussion on whether the request for $100,000 from the Town Forest Committee for winter tree removal met the time-sensitive standards. RAAC member Tom Wise asked Town Manager Fidel Maltez how the request was time sensitive if the work was being done in the winter.
“Bidding purposes,” Maltez explained. “It would be much more helpful if we could bid this in September.”
In order to put the project out to bid, the money had to be authorized in advance. The ask was for $100,000 for phase 3 tree and invasive species removal even though the actual figure could come in less.
RAAC members again said yes with a 7-0 vote.
The night’s most impressive request didn’t get a vote, but it did earn praise from all seven RAAC members in attendance (Andrew Grimes was absent).
John Feudo, Executive Director of the Burbank YMCA, made a request for $96,100 for adaptive and/or specialized recreation programs for individuals/children with disabilities. Since it was Feudo’s first presentation before RAAC, there was no vote.
As outlined in his proposal the Y would use the ARPA funds to implement four programs for those with disabilities over the next three years: adaptive swim lessons for children and young adults, adaptive water exercise programs for adults, a monthly social group for children and young adults, and mental health services.
Feudo said most special needs programs were canceled during the pandemic and the Y staff had been talking in recent months about how to restart them. Funding was the biggest sticking point until a discussion with Melissa Pucci, the parent of a child with disabilities, contacted Feudo and mentioned the RAAC meetings. One thing led to another and Wednesday night Feudo made his pitch. It was well received and could be voted on at RAAC’s meeting next month. If funded, the money would allow programs that could serve more than 3,800 individuals at no cost to the participants.
The Reading Food Pantry had the biggest request of the night, asking for $124,000 for various site needs, renovations, purchases, and supplemental gift cards for needy families. The Food Pantry’s presentation was led by former Select Board member and current president of the Food Pantry’s Board of Directors Vanessa Alvarado.
Previously the Food Pantry had asked for $26,400 in ARPA funds but the increased request includes building renovations. The hope is to expand the Pantry space by 2-3 times its current area.
“These funds would address both short-term and long-term needs of the Pantry and increase the food security circumstances of our Reading neighbors,” according to a letter from the Pantry’s Board of Directors.
RAAC members supported the request for a new industrial-sized refrigerator, increased storage, and more Market Basket gift cards. But they questioned the request for $100,000 to partially fund construction of a new Food Pantry, mainly because there were currently no plans for a new site.
The last presentation was from the Reading Community Garden seeking $25,000 for Mattera phase 2. Last month the Community Garden held its ribbon cutting ceremony for phase 1 and plans are already in the works for expanding the gardens with 25 additional plots. The current 16 plots came from a state earmark. Wise questioned why they weren’t pursuing another earmark, only to find out that Maltez and State Representative Brad Jones had already talked about getting money for the garden and it was pending on Beacon Hill.
After almost three hours, it was time for Downing to check everyone’s homework. An excel spread sheet was used to list every member’s thoughts on how much to spend on every request to date. It was an exercise to see where the consensus was.
For example, when it came to the Birch Meadow improvements, there was general agreement. The Recreation Department ask was for $1,725,000. Downing elected to give them $1,625,000, Mark Dockser $1,500,000, Chris Haley $1,500,000, Wise $1,425,000, Shawn Brandt $1,725,000, Geoffrey Coram $1,000,000, and Joe McDonough $1,400,000. It didn’t mean the Birch Meadow work was guaranteed but the average of $1,453,511 for RAAC members was a good sign for the project.
But the town’s request for $1,350,000 for water and sewer help was another story. Downing said $1 million, Dockser and Haley said zero, Wise and Coram said $1,350,000, Brandt said $300,000, and McDonough said $1,504,680. The differences were wide, meaning it will have to be sorted out soon. The same held true for the premium pay for three town unions including police/fire/dispatch, ACFSME workers like DPW and custodians, and teachers. That discussion may need more than one meeting to sort out.
It was a good exercise for the group, even though Downing said, “I hope we don’t have to do it again.”
RAAC will meet next on Aug. 3, then again on Aug. 31st.
