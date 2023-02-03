This week's Senior Profile showcases Michenzi McKenna, a hardworking, organized, and timely Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Michenzi has a contributing hand and always goes out of her way to help make someone’s day even better. This is shown through her countless hours spent volunteering everyday at a recreational and therapeutic riding barn in Andover. She has, without a question, helped many individuals in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
Before attending Reading Memorial High School, Michenzi attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. For her final year at the high school, Michenzi will be taking mostly Honors classes, which include: Honors French 5, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Epidemic and Disease, Honors Psychology, Honor Diverse Voices, Calculus, and finally AP Statistics. She has demonstrated her hardwork and her dedication by achieving the Honor Roll for all four years of high school.
When asked about what her most exciting high school memory was, Michenzi states that it was the moment she found the ideal university for her.
She says, “I am usually very picky and indecisive when it comes to choosing, but when I researched and viewed their Equine program, the campus, and the environment of the school, I just knew that this is where I wanted to be in the future.”
Michenzi shared that one of her most memorable moments in her high school career was the last in-person day during freshman year when the whole school decided to have a walk-out.
She notes, “The hallways were flooded with students marching out the entrance doors. From freshmen to seniors, everyone decided to protest and it really showed the community that RMHS withholds. I remember walking into my biology class and only seeing about four students sitting on the desks. Funny enough, afterwards I left with my sister and partaken in the walk-out as well. That day will forever be a memory that stands out from my high school years.”
Michenzi had attended French club since junior year and has been a long lasting participating member since then.
Michenzi would like to share some special thanks to a very important person.
She states, “I would like to thank my best friend Hannah, even though she does not go to RMHS, she has always supported me and has always been there for me no matter what. I am very grateful to be able to work with her and have gotten to know her.”
One of Michenzi’s most impactful classes that she has taken throughout her four years at RMHS had to be AP Language and Composition taught by Mrs. Williams.
She adds, “I use a lot of what I learned in that class in my everyday life including many of my courses that I take this year. It really has changed the way I read and analyze text.”
Additionally, one of Michenzi’s favorite classes that she has taken is Honors Diverse Voices taught by Mrs. Richardson.
She notes, “I really enjoyed the environment and the ranges of different authors and topics that we learned about. The class truly opened my eyes to new ideas.”
Michenzi has participated weekly in community service since she was 13 years old at Ironstone Farm in Andover. It can be seen through her hours of hard work that she believes that community service is an important part of her life.
She says, “I had been taking lessons there for a couple of years and wanted to spend more time working in that environment with the people and horses. I love the fulfillment it brings me as well as just watching the amazing experiences it can give to others.”
In Michenzi’s free time she likes to work, ride horses, paint, trips to Target and hang out with friends
Some quick fun facts about Michenzi are that her favorite food is Caesar salad. Matthew Gray Gubleris is her favorite actor and her favorite movie is A Few Good Men. Her favorite animals are horses and her favorite book is “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer. Her favorite quote is said by Christopher McCandless from “Into the Wild”. “It is the experiences, the memories, the great triumphant joy of living to the fullest extent in which real meaning is found.”
In the future, Michenzi will be going to Colorado State University and will be majoring in Equine Science for Pre-Vet. Equine Chiropractics is her field of interest. She states, “I like working with horses and I have watched Equine Chiropractors come to the barn and work with the horses. It is amazing to see the differences that it makes since it is not so invasive.”
Michenzi lives on Washington Street with her parents Andrea and John McKenna. She also has two sisters Devyn (16) and Kylie (19).
