READING – In the battle of vacant drugstores, Walgreens has come out on top.
In executive session Tuesday night, the Reading Select Board discussed the pros and cons of the Rite-Aid building on Haven Street and the Walgreens building on Harnden Street. The owners of these two properties had responded to a Request For Proposals (RFP) from the town regarding a potential new home for a senior/community center. After a 50-minute discussion, the winner was Walgreens.
“The board had discussions on the topic of the responses to the Request For Proposal, and we have a motion we’re going to make in terms of accepting one of the bids subject to successful negotiations,” said Dockser when the board came back into open session at 10:39 p.m.
As read by Chris Haley: “Move to authorize the Town Manager to send notice of award of the contract to Jala Hospitality LLC, C/O Azad Legacy Partners, for the acquisition of 17 Harnden Street, subject to successful negotiations as discussed during tonight’s meeting, and authorize Select Board member Mark Dockser to engage in such negotiations on behalf of the board.”
When asked if there was any discussion, Haley was the only board member to speak.
“I would just like to voice my opinion that I have significant financial questions that need to be addressed going forward. Hopefully with your negotiations, those can be addressed.”
The vote for Walgreens was 5-0.
The board’s unanimous decision doesn’t mean Walgreens will automatically become a new senior/community center. It means the town will now focus its efforts on negotiating with the new owners of the building. That includes price, inspections, and dates. It also reduces the number of potential sites for a new center from five to four, with the Rite-Aid building eliminated.
The executive session came almost three hours into the board’s meeting.
At the Public Forum last week, Town Manager Fidel Maltez detailed the five remaining potential sites for the new center, one of which was the Walgreens building. The owners of that building first responded to an RFP from the town last summer. But when the owners sold the property to a family member, it appeared that Walgreens might be out of the picture.
But at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), member and Select Board chair Mark Dockser said despite the sale, the building was still an option.
“That may still be in play,” said Dockser.
On Jan. 23 the new RFPs were opened by the town and the Walgreens owner was still interested, along with the owners of Rite-Aid.
The Walgreens building was constructed in 2006 and includes 9,786 square feet on the first floor and 4,796 feet on the second-floor mezzanine level.
At the Public Forum new drawings of Walgreens were shown that included the expansion of the second-floor mezzanine into a full second floor space. There would also be numerous changes made to the outside so that the downtown building, “would look less like a Walgreens and more like a building we would like,” said Maltez that night at the Pleasant Street Center. The estimate for this option was $9.9 to $10.5 million but it did not include the purchase of the building.
Rite-Aid was many things in its past life. It was the home of Reading Municipal Light Department starting in 1939 and lasting there until the mid-1990s. The property was then renovated into the commercial drugstore Ainsworth, before later changing to Rite-Aid.
In 2015, Walgreens purchased the property and Rite-Aid was officially closed on Jan. 17, 2018 and the space has been vacant since. The single-story building has approximately 7,950 square feet. Maltez and Dockser both said that if Rite-Aid was selected it would include a complete knockdown of the building. The plan was to build a new three-story facility with parking on the first floor. The estimate for this option was $27.5 to $31.6 million and did not include the purchase of the building.
But with the board vote, Rite-Aid is no longer under consideration for the new center.
In addition to Walgreens, the other three options still on the table are expansion of the current Pleasant Street Center, the land at Oakland Road across from the high school, and the 2.5-acre parcel on Symonds Way adjacent to the Burbank Ice Arena.
