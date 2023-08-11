In an effort to provide a spiritual home for a growing number of Muslim residents in the area, the Boston-based branch of the North American Foundation of Islamic Services (NAFIS) hopes to convert a historic building in downtown Reading into a three-story mosque and teen center.
With officials from the non-profit announcing the proposal last spring, when a GoFundMe page was established to raise donations for the project, NAFIS Boston Center representatives early last month obtained permission from Reading’s Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) to proceed with the undertaking.
Already, a number of area residents are keen to see the redevelopment break ground - though the petitioner has not yet clarified construction timelines.
“Thank you for everything you’re doing to bring this educational center to Reading,” town resident Ahmad Ghazzawi told NAFIS officials during July’s CPDC gathering. I’m looking forward to having my kids go there… I’m very happy to see this.”
Per the proposal, the old Rite Aid building at 25 Haven St., which has stood vacant on the edge of Reading Center by the town’s sole MBTA Commuter Rail Station since the pharmacy shuttered in 2018, would be renovated to include two additional stories.
The first floor would feature a grand lobby and worship area with a pair of restrooms. Administrative offices and a kitchenette area, as well private rooms for small group activities, will also be situated on the ground level.
Both the second and third floors will have nearly identical layouts and include large open areas for social events. Restrooms, storage areas, and third floor mechanical room areas are also proposed.
If built out, the new center would be the closest to the North Shore outside of Burlington, where an Islamic Center is situated off of Lexington Street. There are also nearby mosques in Malden and Everett.
Proponents of the project say Reading and surrounding towns have in recent years become home to a large Muslim population that needs its own place to worship.
“Over many years, the Muslim community of Woburn and the surrounding towns have been rapidly growing. As a main center in the area, we are now eagerly willing and substantially in need to expand and purchase a new Masjid due to the limited space of our current location, which becomes very short to accommodate our brothers and sisters during Jumua’a Prayer, Ramadan, or to run our Quran and Arabic school,” reads the GoFundMe page, set up in March by Everett resident Mustapha Taik.
Competing plans
The CPDC unanimously sanctioned the mosque site plan just months after Reading’s Select Board declined a chance to purchase the downtown lot for a potential senior/community center project.
Specifically, last December, Reading’s Select Board discovered the old pharmacy building had been listed for sale with a $2.6 million asking price.
The town officials subsequently inquired about purchasing the approximate half-acre property for use as a new senior center, but in February, the Select Board discarded that idea and instead unanimously voted to enter into negotiations to purchase the old Walgreen’s Pharmacy building at 17 Harnden St. At the time, Town Manager Fidel Maltez projected it could cost as much as $31.6 million to renovate the historic building into a new senior/community center.
Also apparently being shelved in light of the mosque proposal is a yet another mixed-use redevelopment plan first unveiled by site landlord and Wakefield resident Walderi over a year ago.
Under that previous pitch, the CPDC was asked to sanction a 40R or smart-growth redevelopment of the historic 1938 structure that would have included anywhere from 12 to 25 apartment units. Specifically, Lima planned on expanding the single-story structure to make room for garage parking and two commercial suites on the ground floor, while three new stories for the residential units would be tacked onto the building.
Technically, the Wakefield developer’s mixed-use redevelopment of the 18,933 square foot lot is still pending before the CPDC. However, town officials expect that representatives for the petitioner will formally ask permission to withdraw that request before the CPDC’s next meeting on Aug. 12.
Lima’s 40R proposal had run into resistance due to townwide concerns about the project’s density, potential traffic impacts, and worries about the loss of the historic building, which is considered Reading’s last structure from the art-deco design era.
Some of those concerns, particularly relating to traffic, still exist under the mosque proposal. However, as explained last month by Reading’s Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol, under provisions of Mass. General law commonly known as the Dover Amendment, the NAFIS was not required to furnish traffic analysis to the CPDC.
“Religious and educational uses are protected under Mass. General Law. So if you’re wondering why you aren’t seeing things like a traffic plan or a utility report or the other types of information we might typically see, [state law] limits the regulation and review of these kinds of uses,” MacNichol explained at the outset of Town Hall gathering in early July.
The petitioner does plan on providing just 26 onsite parking spaces. Normally, such a development would require roughly 80 parking spots, but under town zoning rules, projects within the central business district are allowed to rely upon satellite spaces within municipal parking areas to meet parking requirements.
Though the town’s traffic concerns have yet to be addressed, the petitioner is very willing to work with local officials to preserve the historic character of the structure.
According to mosque designer and Hull architect Youssef Farouk, his plan calls for preserving many of the art-deco elements featured on the exterior of the single-story building, which once served as the old Reading Municipal Light Department headquarters.
“My thoughts were that this area is historic and I’d like to preserve the character of the building without much change,” the designer told CPDC officials last month. “Because I’m designing a mosque, it does have some religious features [inside]…But it’s a straight-forward facility with no changes to the existing walls.”
CPDC Chair Heather Clish and member Hillary Mateev have asked the applicant to consider ways to break up the High Street facing side of the multi-story building, which contains no windows.
The architect, acknowledging that the basic design now shows that side of the building covered in brick, agreed to at least consider ways to break up that aesthetic to make it more pleasing.
“My concern is the great big wall that’s 40-feet high and rather plain. That will be what people see as the enter the downtown district,” said Clish. “I’m wondering if there’s a reasonable solution that could add some visual interest to that wall.”
“I don’t see any usefulness in adding windows,” answered Farouk, pointing out that restrooms and storage areas are situated on that side of the mosque. “I understand your point…I can maybe do some decoration in the brick.”
Members of Reading’s Historical Commission, who have invited the development team to a future meeting, have thanked the petitioner for being willing to preserve the historic features of the original
structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.