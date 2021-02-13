READING - Acton-Boxborough school officials recently named RMHS Principal Kate Boynton as a top contender for a job opening at the district’s regional high school.
According to officials for the regional school district, which serves roughly 5,600 pupils in two abutting communities along the I-495 belt, Boynton is one of three administrators vying for the principal’s position at Action-Boxborough Regional High School.
If hired, Boynton would reportedly begin work on July 1, according to advertisements posted for administrator’s position. The Reading principal, who has led RMHS since 2018, is next scheduled to appear in a virtual forum on Tuesday, Feb. 10 to answer questions from Acton and Boxborough community members.
The RMHS principal’s potential departure is already generating concern amongst local parents, especially those fighting to see the current partial hybrid model at the high school expanded to include a greater number of in-person instruction days.
Further complicating the matter is the School Committee’s ongoing search to replace Supt. Dr. John Doherty, who is leaving Reading in July after a 30-plus year career in the district.
In fact, during a virtual gathering last night to discuss the inequities in the present RMHS schedule — which involves half of the classroom time enjoyed by all other students the district — several citizens suggested Boynton could become distracted by the job opportunity.
“We have a superintendent who is out the door and a principal who might be [leaving now]. Are they really interested in this situation?” asked one local resident during last night’s grassroots forum, in which parents demanded that RMHS expand its hybrid learning model immediately.
Doherty’s successor should be named with plenty of time to find a new principal — assuming Boynton is offered and then accepts the competing job offer.
According to Acton-Boxborough officials, the RMHS principal was one of 38 candidates to apply for the principal’s job. Ten of those applicants were then picked down for first interviews by a 22-member search committee.
Malden High School Principal Chris Mastrangelo and Joanie Dean, a school administrator in New York City, were also named as finalists.
