READING’S WOMAN OF STEEL - Involved in public service since 1960, Reading’s Sally Hoyt is pictured with former US President Jimmy Carter (top photo). A town resident for the past 75-years, Hoyt (also in bottom photo) has served on Reading’s Board of Selectmen and Conservation Commission, while she was also a prominent member of the Reading Business and Professional Service Club. She currently sits on Reading’s Council on Aging. (Coutesy Photo)