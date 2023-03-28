READING – If the wake-up call to what lies ahead for Reading came in October, what’s going on now in Danvers only confirms the fears.
In a Public Forum Monday night at Town Hall, Reading’s Assistant Director of Public Works Christopher Cole and Town Manager Fidel Maltez discussed the 7,000 tons of rubbish Reading households produce each year and the plan to avoid the soaring costs for disposing of it.
“We think, and we know, the train is coming,” said Maltez.
The sale of JRM Hauling and Recycling to Republic Services last year led to service delays in October that had town officials scrambling to get garbage picked up across town. It also led to phone calls, asking other trash companies how much they’d charge to replace Republic. The answers were startling, with figures between $1.8 to $2.1 million. Reading currently pays $1.15 million.
Then came the headlines from Danvers, a community of similar size to Reading. Danvers’ trash contract expires June 30 and Republic was the low bidder. But the figure was anything but low. Danvers will go from the $900,000 a year it currently pays to $1.8 million.
Reading’s rubbish disposal contract with Covanta expires on June 30, 2025, while the town’s collection contract with Republic Services expires on June 30, 2026. With Danvers as proof, the new contract with each is expected to be significantly higher.
The subject of Monday’s forum centered on the industry’s move to automation and Reading’s corresponding move to stay in step and save money. The town has proposed buying 7,400 rubbish barrels, sometimes called carts, and 7,800 recycling barrels and distributing them to each household.
How can a barrel save Reading money?
If Reading residents continue to use whatever barrel suits them, the town will have less options when the new contracts go out to bid. Those companies with automated collection trucks would be less likely to bid for Reading’s contract if every household has its own random barrels. By switching to barrels that are made for automated collection systems, Reading will have more companies bidding for its contract and therefore the price is likely to be less.
“Standardization doesn’t exist,” said Maltez of residents’ current disposal containers.
About those barrels. The proposal is for each household to get a 64-gallon recycling barrel and a 64-gallon rubbish barrel. They’re on wheels, but could still be a challenge for those with disabilities or seniors. Also on display in the Select Board Meeting Room was a 48-gallon barrel and a 32-gallon barrel.
“This is the biggest concern I’ve heard so far, that residents want an option,” said Maltez.
But options create headaches for the town. Distributing them becomes far more difficult if residents have different sizes. And if a resident already has a 64-gallon barrel, will they have to replace it with a standardized town version of the same size?
Those questions will be the subject of a survey that the town will do, starting after the April 4 town elections. The goal is to have 90 percent of the town with the same barrel sizes. The town can deal with just 10 percent having a different size. The survey results should be ready for Town Meeting which starts April 24.
Now that you know how it’s going to work, you might be wondering how much it will cost and who’s paying the bill. You probably know the answer to the last part.
The town estimates that purchasing the barrels for Reading’s 7,359 households will cost approximately $900,000. That money must be authorized by Town Meeting and next month the 192 Town Meeting members will vote on the 25 articles that make up the Town Warrant. One of them, Article 13, deals with the barrels.
Article 13 - To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, borrow, transfer from available funds or otherwise provide a sum or sums of money to pay the costs of acquisition, management, and distribution of rubbish and recycling barrels for residences currently on the municipal rubbish program, including the payment of any and all other costs incidental and related to thereto, or take any other action with respect thereto.
If Town Meeting approves the money, Cole said residents could have their new barrels by early fall. The Republic trucks currently used in Reading aren’t fully automatic. They require three workers as opposed to the fully automatic trucks that require just a driver. But the current trucks have a feature that would pull the barrels up the back and flip them upside down to empty them. And when Republic went fully automatic, Reading would be ready.
The town is doing its best to get the word out, but with 10 residents in Town Hall and 13 on Zoom, that leaves more than 7,300 households potentially in the dark. The best place to get information is on the town website, which includes Monday’s PowerPoint presentation by Cole.
