READING – For the record, Reading town officials were happy to set the record straight Tuesday night.
The Reading Select Board met for its first full meeting led by new chair Karen Herrick and it was a night to celebrate a new restaurant, hear of a potential new community garden, and of course, talk parking. And just when you thought the town and the Auburn Street water tower neighbors had settled their differences, a discussion on records access and procurement practices may have reignited a fire.
In a February story in the Chronicle, Mark Delaney and Jackie McCarthy expressed frustration when they said the town sent them incomplete or outdated records regarding the Auburn Street water tower and the cell carriers attached to the tank. They also said the town should do a better job posting information on its website.
“If someone says I’m going to give you that and they don’t, you think they’re hiding something,” said Delaney in February. “You said you were going to provide us this information and then you didn’t. Why? Is there something in there you don’t want us to see?
It was a statement and headline that left a mark in Town Hall.
But in a presentation Tuesday night before the board regarding records access and procurement practices, both Town Clerk Laura Gemme and Procurement Officer Allison Jenkins said the problem was on Delaney and McCarthy’s end, not the town.
“As soon as they put in a public records request, we supplied all the contracts,” said Jenkins. “Unfortunately, there appears to be some confusion on them reading through the documents so they didn’t believe that they had the correct documents. But they always had the correct documents … There were some discrepancies within the residents reading what they actually received, and then going to the newspaper with that information.”
With part of the discussion centered on resident’s difficulty navigating the town website, Herrick asked if Delaney and McCarthy needed to file a records request or was contract information on the town website.
“There are no contracts on our website or any town website that I’m aware of other than the city of Boston,” said Jenkins. “To meet the requirement of every single contract ever going on to the town website, you’re going to have to add staffing.”
Jenkins said that anything that comes into her office she gives a number, something that might have caused some confusion for Delaney and McCarthy.
“The holes they were seeing, what they thought they were seeing on the website, it’s just a numbering system that I established. It doesn’t mean that it’s missing. It just means that it wasn’t necessarily in the office. I follow, to the law, everything how it has to be posted.”
Gemme spoke on the dramatic increase in records requests and that some are using a 2017 law to have town clerks do their work. She even suggested the town hire an archivist to help with the records requests. “It’s something that needs to be considered down the road.”
With much of the discussion including the posting of meeting minutes, she said not all town board and committees post minutes as quickly as they should. Town Manager Bob LeLacheur talked about 10 years’ worth of By-Law Committee minutes that disappeared years ago. Gemme also suggested making a training video to educate the public on where to find public records on the website, an idea the Select Board applauded.
Following the meeting, Delaney and McCarthy, who earlier had spoken during public comment, responded in an email to what they heard on RCTV.
“We respectfully disagree with some among Town staff's characterization of the process by which we requested and ultimately received carrier leases, and with their claim that we misinterpreted the leases we received. Unfortunately, our public comment at the beginning of the Select Board meeting did not give us an opportunity to respond to those claims. We are glad the Select Board is seeking to improve public records transparency and access. We look forward to following up with the Select Board about these issues.”
Reading learned Tuesday that the House has approved $120,000 in earmarks for the town. The budget now heads to the senate. According to LeLacheur, the total includes $10,000 for the Coalition for Prevention and Support, $50,000 for redesigning the CVS parking lot, $50,000 for pedestrian improvements at the entrance to Market Basket, and $10,000 for the establishment of a Reading community garden.
The board also approved a liquor license for a new restaurant in town. The Common District Meeting House is expected to open this fall in the old Reading post office on Haven Street. The restaurant will be owned and managed by the same couple that manage Local 438 in Stoneham, Karen and Mark Colangelo.
The restaurant will include a main dining area with 168 seats along with a roof deck with an additional 83 seats. For those who remember the mail boxes in the old post office, they will remain in the new restaurant and used as the border between the dining room and bar area.
Funding for the restaurant comes from the Colangelos, Paul Solimine, and Hal Gill. If that last name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. Gill played for the Boston Bruins for seven years and had a 16-year NHL career that ended with Philadelphia in 2014.
The Colangelos said they will have approximately 40 employees and plan to donate a percent of their sales to Reading youth organizations. Karen Colangelo said she expects the restaurant to be open in 6-8 months.
Board of Health chair Dr. Rick Lopez led things off with an update on covid. He said 56 percent of Reading adults over the age of 20 have received at least one shot. And 38 percent are fully vaccinated. There are 37 active cases in town, with just seven new cases.
Lopez answered a number of questions from board members interested in returning to meeting in-person. But doing that suggests the public would also attend those meetings and under the current Massachusetts state of emergency, that has challenges. Lopez said we would look into the what rules apply to public meetings and report back to the board at their next meeting. Tuesday’s virtual meeting was the board’s 34th held remotely dating back to March 17, 2020.
In a discussion of the Parking Advisory & Recommendations Committee (PARC), new Select Board member Chris Haley said he’s learned one of the many challenges of public work. Even the most well-intentioned ideas have strings attached.
The board was reviewing the future makeup of PARC, which includes nine members. One of the nine is a Select Board member and Haley was quick to throw his hat in the ring. But he quickly learned, that as a business owner on Haven Street, ethics laws forbid a public official from serving on a committee that could result in a financial advantage for his/her business. That means Haley has to undergo an ethics review, something that he’d have to pay for out of his own pocket. Beyond a Select Board member, PARC will have a CPDC member along with seven others chosen from the town. So far, there are 10 applications in for those seven spots.
Carlo Bacci said the committee should have 3-4 business owners and if that can’t happen the committee should be abandoned.
Representatives from Meadow Brook Golf Club were before the board and by a pair of 5-0 votes, had their change of management application and change of officers/directors application approved … May 10 the town will begin water main flushing, a reminder that residents might want to delay washing clothes that day. May 11 Mass DOT will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the Main Street Road Diet. Details are available on the town website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.