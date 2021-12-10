READING - Dozens of local residents demanded that Reading’s Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) consider downscaling the size of a proposed Chute Street redevelopment to save a popular outdoor triangle space.
In a letter that comes just weeks after Town Meeting representatives rejected an initiative aimed at freezing new downtown 40R redevelopments, the recent message to the CPDC insists that if some type of density limitation isn’t placed on the latest “smart-growth” proposal, Reading will forever lose a golden opportunity to preserve the limited amount of open-space left in and around Reading Center.
“For decades the corner of Chute and High featured a treed, 680-square-foot open area at the gateway to the Downtown. The mature tree was cut down several years ago, but the triangular open area remains. Sadly, under the proposed project, the existing area would shrink to a virtually unusable 232 square feet,” reads the letter to the CPDC, which has been signed by nearly 60 town residents.
“The undersigned request that as a condition of granting a ‘density waiver,’ you require the existing 680-square-foot triangle become publicly-accessible open space with landscaping and seating,” the group of concerned citizens added. “This modest concession would provide the first of hopefully many attractive new open areas of our Downtown and Depot areas for all residents, businesses, customers – and especially the new occupants of the 40R buildings – to enjoy.”
Technically, the Chute Street redevelopment, which would entail the construction of a new four-story building with ground-level retail space and more than 30 apartments by the corner of High Street, would not have been impacted by the proposed 40R moratorium that was debated and “indefinitely postponed” at Town Meeting early last month.
However, the latest letter submitted to the CPDC echoes many of the concerns cited by critics of Reading’s existing “Smart Growth Zoning Overlay District” that straddles much of the downtown area.
First created back in Nov. of 2009, Reading’s 40R overlay has thus far resulted in the permitting for some 195 apartment units at five previously underutilized parcels in Reading Center.
With each of those new developments also featuring brand new ground-floor commercial suites, a host of new business owners have flocked to Reading as a result of the initiative - and all while town officials have banked some $958,000 in new annual tax revenues as a result of the new growth.
However, a growing number of downtown merchants and area residents are now worried that Reading Center’s “quaint small-town” character is being ruined by the sheer scale of the newest downtown buildings.
Twice now since the fall of 2020, Town Meeting has implored the CPDC to amend the overlay regs to reduce the allowable lot coverage for redevelopments from 100 percent to 85 percent and to impose new setback requirements to ensure new multi-story buildings don’t dwarf abutting homes.
Those urging town officials to consider zoning reforms also insist that new apartment complexes should be capped at a more reasonable density threshold of 20-to-40 units per acre.
According to the recent letter signatories, the CPDC can and should act now to impose stricter density standards for the Chute Street project in order the save the corner open-space, which has most recently been used as an outdoor seating area. Though the CPDC has not imposed such density limitations on earlier 40R petitions, the town officials still retain complete authority to do so, the area residents insist.
“Two Town Meeting instructional motions—passed by overwhelming margins—sought density reductions in future 40R projects, and creation of public open areas downtown. A year later, Reading is about to lose an existing open area with the 6 Chute project. You can save it now, without waiting for zoning changes,” the message to the CPDC reads.
