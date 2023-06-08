READING – By the time Steven Cool stepped before the Select Board late Tuesday night, everyone in the room was dog-tired. But that didn’t stop the board from embracing an idea that seems to be gathering steam … a dog park in Reading.
“Last summer, after years of having fun with our dog at a number of dog parks from Wilmington to Gloucester, I felt that Reading residents, both human and canine, would benefit from having a dog park of our own, as do many other cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts,” said Cool,
a Prospect Street resident and
owner of the clever email address
According to Cool, Reading has more than 3,400 dogs. The subject of a dog park in town has been discussed for years, most recently proposed by Select Board member Chris Haley during discussions on where to spend ARPA funds.
“We have talked about exploring a dog park for some time. I think the main issue is where. That’s where we keep getting stuck,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “I’ve heard a lot of recommendations and I’ve run it by staff. I was a little bit hesitant to move something forward because any kind of recommendation is going to
upset someone.”
His suggestion is to form a committee.
“Basically, a dog park exploration committee. I know we have a lot of committees but forming a committee that would have some representation of the different groups in town would be very useful. I know with SWEC, it’s a conversation that keeps coming up in terms of potentially locating it there,” said Maltez.
SWEC is the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, which since December has been looking at the potential uses for the town-owned land around the Burbank Ice Area.
Cool wasn’t making his first pitch for a dog park. He brought up the idea at the public meeting to discuss the Oakland Road land and he’s talked to Haley, Maltez, and Town Forest Committee chair Bill Sullivan about the idea. He’s also done some research into what makes a dog park what he calls “a safe, welcoming, healthy, and a fun place.” And maybe most important, he’s looked into funding.
Cool has discussed the funding of a Reading dog park with the Stanton Foundation, which he says has funded the construction of 40 or more dog parks around the state. With a town committee and a location, Cool feels Reading could receive funding for a dog park. The one issue is that the clock is ticking on Stanton money with one potential deadline fast approaching in December.
“I’d say we need at least 20,000 square feet, located within a reasonable walking distance of the population-weighted center of Reading, which appears to be about 1,500 feet from the Common, up Lowell Street,” said Cool.
Mark Dockser warned about locking into one site before looking at other possible locations, a reference to the failed effort to turn the vacant Walgreens into a town senior center.
“I think the idea of forming a committee makes a lot of sense,” said Dockser.
“The key is location. There are very few places suitable,” said Cool who says he’s looked at a dozen potential sites. “Personally, I think there’s one suitable place. But there is opposition to that, which I perfectly understand, so that’s going to be a hurdle.”
The board decided to look into the Stanton Foundation to confirm the time constraints, put together a charge for a dog park committee, and revisit the issue this summer.
From barking to parking, the board’s five-hour meeting continued.
If you haven’t seen those kiosks behind CVS and on Brande Court yet there’s a good reason. Calling it “a touchy rollout of this system,” the town has slowed the process down. Economic Development Director Ben Cares was before the board to update them on progress and what’s ahead.
For starters, the concrete pads for the kiosks will be poured sometime this month by DPW. Cares had said at an earlier meeting that starting June 1 informational flyers would be placed on cars but he delayed that to make sure his message to residents and businesses was accurate. The outreach to the senior community has been bumpy and the town plans a Lunch N Learn on June 29 at the Pleasant Street Center. The goal is to teach seniors how to use the kiosks and/or the smart phone app. Another digital learning session is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Another change, although there was pushback from Haley, is dropping the option of using cash at the kiosks, even though the kiosks will have coin slots. Cares said it was logistically difficult for police and staff to handle and process cash.
“We all agreed on one way,” said Haley of the initial plan to allow cash. “It should be done that way in the beginning. When it’s cost prohibitive to continue it, we can get rid of it.”
In July there will be installation of new signage at the lots, signifying how to use the pay-by-phone smart app and explanation of new regulations. A reverse 911 call to residents will be made two weeks before the Sept. 1 start date for the kiosks. The initial plan was for a two-week grace period during which residents would get a warning. But after comments by the board, the grace period could be extended to four weeks.
“I think inevitably this can be a successful system as long as we all get behind it and rather than just critiquing it, maybe we find ways for it to really work for us,” said Cares.
With the town’s quest for a new senior/community center entering never-ending status, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) received an extension in the form of an amended charter. Dockser, also a member of ReCalc, presented the information to his fellow board members which was unanimously approved.
The idea was to keep the committee together to assist the firm that will eventually be hired to do the feasibility study. The amended charter included four new goals including providing information ReCalc has gathered for the feasibility study, a programming review of services to seniors, operating finance, and transportation.
ReCalc will report back to the Select Board quarterly and to upcoming Town Meetings. ReCalc hopes to “make and report substantial progress on these goals before the end of 2023.” The deadline for interested firms to respond to the town’s Request For Proposals for a feasibility study is July 11.
Meadow Brook Golf Club asked the board to amend their existing liquor license to include pool service. But when abutter Nick Bonanno and his attorney Steven Cicatelli protested the board backed off and asked the two parties to discuss the issue and come back June 20.
Six town committees made budget requests to the Select Board. With $20,000 in their budget and $27,950 in requests from the Town Forest Committee ($10,000), Historical Commission ($1,500), Trails Committee ($5,000), Climate Advisory Committee ($2,000), Reading Community Garden ($2,000), and the Conservation Commission ($7,450) something had to give.
After a brief discussion the board voted to approve Maltez’ recommendations which meant $6,500 for the Town Forest Committee, $1,500 for the Historical Commission, $5,000 for the Trails Committee, $1,500 for the Climate Advisory Committee, $500 for the Reading Community Garden, and $5,000 for the Conservation Commission.
Maltez outlined a fun and busy month for Reading. It starts with Friends and Family Day at Birch Meadow Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, miniature golf, food, and music. The day will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.
The third annual Reading Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 3 p.m. The parade will start at the library and end at the Town Common.
Juneteenth (June 19) will be celebrated on the Town Common with the third annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest on the Town Common on June 24 between 1-7 p.m. The day includes food, music, dance, and beer, along with interactive activities for kids and teens.
