Madaket Rzepka has always been a kindhearted, trustworthy, and polite person. Since attending Joshua Eaton, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, Madaket is always a person that anyone could count on. Madaket is a diligent person academically and athletically.
She has always been a positive role model to everyone in the Reading community. To most of the people that know her, she is an excellent person to have in life. She has made numerous impacts at RMHS and will always be remembered for being that positive influence for her peers.
When looking back to the four years of her high school career at RMHS, Madaket shares that she’ll never forget her teammates and the friendships that she had developed. She shares that her most exciting moment in high school was on New Year’s Eve, where she successfully scored two goals during the last minute of the ice hockey game against Arlington.
Another favorite memory of hers was during her junior year class trip to Kimball Farms.
She shares, “My friends and I had a blast at the driving range and driving the bumper boats. Kimball’s also has the best ice cream I have ever had.” A quick fun fact, her favorite ice cream is mint chocolate chip.
Madaket has a deep passion for sports and it really means a lot to her. In 2018, which was her freshman year, she decided to join RMHS’ lacrosse team, where she played the position of attack. That same year, she committed her time outside of school to play for an elite club team, the JWHL Boston Shamrocks ice hockey as their forward.
The following year, as a sophomore, she made it to the varsity field hockey where she played defense. Madaket played forward for the varsity ice hockey team as well. She also earned a Team Spark Award for field hockey.
By junior year, she was playing for the varsity field hockey, ice hockey, and lacrosse teams. For field hockey, she was awarded the Team Hero Award and the Middlesex League All-Star.
In addition, she was awarded the Middlesex League All-Star for ice hockey. As she developed her athletic skills, now as a senior, she received the role as captain for both the field hockey and ice hockey teams.
Apart from being athletic and joining many sports teams, Madaket has been involved in other clubs since freshman year. She holds a leadership position as an officer for the Culture Club, Reading Kids Connect, and Student Government. As a junior, she was the vice president of the Psychology Club and an editor for the New Currency Magazine. During her senior year, as she continued being active in the other school clubs, she became a member of the National Honor Society.
Outside of school being in session, Madaket enjoys contributing her time to the Reading community.
Madaket shares, “I volunteer because I believe it’s important to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I also think that it is important to help others who need it.”
She has volunteered at the soup dinners for a church called Saint Agnes. She also volunteered to be a mentor for the Reading Kids Connect. By being a mentor, she would spend time with her mentee to provide support and provide guidance. Madaket even volunteered at a few dances for Communitas, a non-profit organization that brings services and support for all different kinds of abilities.
Madaket has always been challenging herself academically throughout the time of her high school career. Her favorite courses during her past were taking digital photography and geometry. For senior year, Madaket’s classes were Advanced Placement French Language and Culture, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Honors Story Writing, and Honors Journalism.
She has always been highly challenging herself with difficult classes. Her hard work helped her receive the Hamilton College Book Award during her junior year, which “is given to an outstanding junior athlete who has strong academics and exemplifies impressive leadership, strong work ethic and passion for excelling in the classroom and on the Field.”
Madaket also wanted to share thanks to many of her teachers.
Madaket shares that Ms. Kane’s geometry class was her favorite course out of her four years of high school.
During the pandemic she was taking Advanced Placement Physics I where she had a great teacher, named Mr. McIntire. Following along, she had Mr. Albright, who was her biology teacher for freshman and senior year.
She notes that “Mr. Albright taught me how to manage my time and his reverse classroom style taught me responsibility.”
Madaket shares, “Ms. Bailey is my favorite teacher. She is very energetic and her energy makes class fun and interesting.”
Besides school and sports, Madaket has many hobbies and talents. She can play three instruments, piano which she started learning in kindergarten, she played the clarinet from sixth grade to freshman year where she joined the symphonic band at the high school, and she took introduction to guitar sophomore year.
Other than music, during her free time Madaket enjoys photography and painting. She also enjoys playing with her Havanese dog, named Liam.
For the future, Madaket has committed to the early decision process at Middlebury College with the support of the field hockey coach. Her field of interest would be Economics and Political Science, but as for now she hasn’t decided her major.
Madaket is a very thankful person when it comes to her family’s support.
Madaket shares, “I would like to thank my parents and grandparents for all their support both academically and athletically. I would especially like to thank my Papa for inspiring me to be my best self in every aspect of my life.”
Madaket resides on Sturges Road with both of her parents, Teresa Arent and Eric Rzepka.
